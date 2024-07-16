Michael Bublé & Barbra Streisand Duetting a Frank Sinatra Song Is Extraordinary

Yes, Michael Bublé and Barbra Streisand's voices together sound just as phenomenal as you'd expect.

When you’ve been in the music industry as long as Michael Bublé, you’re often presented with opportunities to perform alongside some of your fellow greats.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Way back in 2014, Bublé paired up with the fabulous Barbra Streisand for an extraordinary studio performance of the Frank Sinatra classic "It Had To Be You." Putting these two singers in the same room together seems like a recipe for something genuinely special, and the final product didn't disappoint. On July 15, Bublé commemorated the 10th anniversary of when he and Streisand recorded their unbelievable performance with a timely social media post.

"Believe me when I tell you, it's been 10 years and I'm still starstruck," the upcoming Voice Coach wrote.

The respect and admiration goes both ways; in the video, Streisand also admitted to being blown away by Bublé's talent and professionalism while in the studio recording "It Had To Be You."

"You can just tell by his attitude, his voice, his freedom, his sense of self… and so we can play. 'OK, you do this, I do that'… Somehow, I made a mistake, and I sang his part… and somehow these wonderful accidents happen," Streisand attested.

The pairing was a smash hit, but we still can't get over how genuinely sweet Bublé was as he gushed about sharing a studio with the legendary artist.

"God kissed her throat, and she's blessed with this beautiful voice, but I think what makes people fall even more in love with her is her ability to tell a story, and I guess that's the actress within her," Bublé said.

Michael Buble. Photo: Getty Images

(Speaking of falling in love, we think viewers will fall in love with Mr. Bublé when he makes his Coach debut this fall on The Voice Season 26!)

Listen to Michael Bublé and Barbra Streisand's "It Had to Be You" cover here.

Everything to know about "It Had To Be You" by Frank Sinatra

"It Had To Be You" was another classic song that Sinatra covered over his illustrious career that was so impactful that many people think he wrote it himself.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus' Arena-Rock Cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" Is Beyond Epic

Originally written in the early 1920s by Gus Kahn with music by Isham Jones, the track didn't become popular until Sinatra brought it to the forefront of the American public's mind. Sinatra's version was released in 1980 as a track from his 55th (!) studio album, Trilogy: Past Present Future.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Superb Cover of This Frank Sinatra Classic Will Mesmerize You