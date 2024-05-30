Jeremy Renner Shares Touching Message To Daughter After Near-Death Experience

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Used To Be Young' By Miley Cyrus | Kellyoke Encore

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Used To Be Young' By Miley Cyrus | Kellyoke Encore

The Voice Coach alum did it her way. Literally.

Miley Cyrus' Arena-Rock Cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" Is Beyond Epic

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to a good cover, but sometimes her selections still take us by surprise. Exhibit A: When she sang Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at the 2016 Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation. That year, the prize went to Bill Murray, one of the first Saturday Night Live stars and an actor who went on to make an indelible mark on American comedy movies, appearing in classics like Ghostbusters, Caddyshack, Groundhog Day, and Rushmore.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Honors Elvis and Big Mama Thornton with Electric "Hound Dog" Cover

About Miley Cyrus' performance of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra

As one Youtube commenter pointed out, Murray gave Cyrus a standing ovation before she even opened her mouth. Clearly, he's a fan of the former The Voice Coach.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Frank Sinatra is shown here in this closeup photo smiling. Photo: Getty Images

The song, made famous by Frank Sinatra, tells the story of a man who, at the end of his life, is proud of his accomplishments, and how he didn't compromise his goals. Paul Anka wrote the lyrics and based the melody on the 1967 French song “Comme d’habitude,” by Claude François. Sinatra's recording debuted in 1969 and is considered the definitive version.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson's "Ghostbusters" Theme with Ray Parker Jr. Is Scary-Cute

It's a pretty old-school, traditional crooner song, usually performed rather slowly. Instead, to honor Murray, Cyrus did it, well, her way. As in, she belted it like the rock star she is!

Watch Cyrus' performance of the Sinatra classic here.

The lyrics to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra

And now, the end is near

And so I face the final curtain

My friend, I'll say it clear

I'll state my case, of which I'm certain

I've lived a life that's full

I've traveled each and every highway

But more, much more than this

I did it my way

Regrets, I've had a few

But then again, too few to mention

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exemption

I planned each charted course

Each careful step along the byway

And more, much more than this

I did it my way

Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew

When I bit off more than I could chew

But through it all, when there was doubt

I ate it up and spit it out

I faced it all and I stood tall

And did it my way

I've loved, I've laughed and cried

I've had my fill my share of losing

And now, as tears subside

I find it all so amusing

To think I did all that

And may I say - not in a shy way

Oh no, oh no, not me

I did it my way

For what is a man, what has he got

If not himself, then he has naught

To say the things he truly feels

And not the words of one who kneels

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way

Yes, it was my way