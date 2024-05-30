Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Miley Cyrus' Arena-Rock Cover of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" Is Beyond Epic
The Voice Coach alum did it her way. Literally.
Miley Cyrus is no stranger to a good cover, but sometimes her selections still take us by surprise. Exhibit A: When she sang Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at the 2016 Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation. That year, the prize went to Bill Murray, one of the first Saturday Night Live stars and an actor who went on to make an indelible mark on American comedy movies, appearing in classics like Ghostbusters, Caddyshack, Groundhog Day, and Rushmore.
About Miley Cyrus' performance of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra
As one Youtube commenter pointed out, Murray gave Cyrus a standing ovation before she even opened her mouth. Clearly, he's a fan of the former The Voice Coach.
The song, made famous by Frank Sinatra, tells the story of a man who, at the end of his life, is proud of his accomplishments, and how he didn't compromise his goals. Paul Anka wrote the lyrics and based the melody on the 1967 French song “Comme d’habitude,” by Claude François. Sinatra's recording debuted in 1969 and is considered the definitive version.
It's a pretty old-school, traditional crooner song, usually performed rather slowly. Instead, to honor Murray, Cyrus did it, well, her way. As in, she belted it like the rock star she is!
Watch Cyrus' performance of the Sinatra classic here.
The lyrics to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
My friend, I'll say it clear
I'll state my case, of which I'm certain
I've lived a life that's full
I've traveled each and every highway
But more, much more than this
I did it my way
Regrets, I've had a few
But then again, too few to mention
I did what I had to do
And saw it through without exemption
I planned each charted course
Each careful step along the byway
And more, much more than this
I did it my way
Yes, there were times, I'm sure you knew
When I bit off more than I could chew
But through it all, when there was doubt
I ate it up and spit it out
I faced it all and I stood tall
And did it my way
I've loved, I've laughed and cried
I've had my fill my share of losing
And now, as tears subside
I find it all so amusing
To think I did all that
And may I say - not in a shy way
Oh no, oh no, not me
I did it my way
For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself, then he has naught
To say the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who kneels
The record shows I took the blows
And did it my way
Yes, it was my way