Carrie Underwood's Super Bowl National Anthem Hit High Notes Beyond Comprehension

Singing the national anthem live is one of the most challenging performances of an artist's career. From the pressure of being "on" to the thousands jam-packed in the venue (and millions watching at home), many things can go wrong when performing one of the most iconic songs in American culture.

But for Carrie Underwood, singing the national anthem — officially titled "The Star-Spangled Banner" — at Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 was just another Sunday. For the majority of NFL fans, all eyes were on the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts as they vowed for the title of champion — but even the most ardent sports fanatics couldn't deny that Underwood tore the house down with one of the best national anthem performances in history.

The then 27-year-old fired up Miami's Sun Life Stadium with an enthusiastic and passionate rendition of the song that has traditionally kicked off major sporting events in America for as long as fans can remember. Which was fitting, seeing as how Underwood's been the longtime Sunday Night Football chanteuse. (FYI: SNF returns September 8 to NBC.)

"The Star-Spangled Banner" is notoriously difficult to sing, mostly because it encourages so much improvisation and runs by the artist performing. However, Underwood let her soaring, straightforward vocals shine, leading to a relatively short run time of 1:47.

Leading up to the performance, Underwood was nervous (though she had nothing to worry about).

"My biggest fear is the words," Underwood told USA Today in 2010. "Of course you know the words. But if you're going to mess up, that'd be the time, right?"

Watch Carrie Underwood's iconic national anthem performance here.

Written by Francis Scott Key in 1814 and sung over a then-popular British arrangement titled "To Anacreon in Heaven," "The Star-Spangled Banner" became an immediately popular American patriotic anthem in the 19th century. Key was inspired to write the lyrics after witnessing the British Navy's bombardment of Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812 — and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 1931, the United States Congress passed a resolution declaring "The Star-Spangled Banner" the country's official national anthem.

Fast-forward to 2024, "The Star-Spangled Banner" is performed seemingly everywhere — from the beginning of sporting events to the medal ceremonies at the Summer Olympics (assuming Team USA is being awarded the gold, of course). So many NBC talent have tried their hand at it, too, including Kelly Clarkson, Kodi Lee, and Darci Lynne.

Carrie Underwood's Sunday Night Football theme song

Underwood has been ringing in SNF with her theme song for the past decade. "Waiting all day for Sunday night," Underwood sings in part of the track. "Alright, what a night, it's finally here. Sunday Night Football's kicking into high gear. The stars have arrived. Come on, get up and cheer!"

"Before these guys were playing in Sunday Night Football games, they were watching Sunday Night Football,” Underwood told Sirius XM. “It would’ve been the equivalent of me watching awards shows or people performing on TV, just being like, ‘Oh my gosh, if I could only do that.’ … And I’ve been [recording the theme for] 11 years, so some of these guys were younger, watching these football games, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, if I could be on Sunday Night Football.’ And then, when they get there, I’m a little part of their journey, which is really cool.”