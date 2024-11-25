Michael Bublé's The Voice Playoff Advisor Is a Reigning Country Icon

As one of Planet Earth's biggest superstar singers, Michael Bublé hardly needs any help to be a music force of nature all on his own.

But with the Playoffs just around the corner on Season 26 of The Voice, the first-time Coach is leveling up his teaching chops, thanks to an assist from a new Playoff Advisor who knows something about putting on a show herself.

Carly Pearce joins Team Bublé as a Playoff Advisor on The Voice Season 26

Grammy-winning country-pop singer-songwriter Carly Pearce is joining The Voice as the Playoff Advisor who’ll help guide the Artists of Team Bublé… perhaps even all the way to the Finale.

Pearce's episode airs Tuesday, November 26 at 9/8c on NBC.

About Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce appears at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. Photo: Catherine Powell/NBC

Born in 1990 (as Carly Cristyne Slussner) across the river from Cincinnati in Taylor Mill, Kentucky, the 34 year-old sensation is fresh off her first career Grammy (a 2023 win for her "Never Wanted to Be That Girl” collaboration with Ashley McBryde).

Pearce’s music fuses old-time bluegrass and country with cutting-edge studio production, yielding country-pop hits that connect with fans. “Every Little Thing,” her breakout single, soared straight to the top of the U.S. country music charts in 2017, transforming her from an aspiring Nashville-based artist — working side jobs just to catch a break — to bona fide country radio royalty.

Ever since, Pearce has stayed in demand across the wider entertainment industry, whether it’s touring alongside greats like Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton or simply wowing TV fans with her live performance of “Country Music Made Me Do It” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Chances are you’ve heard from Pearce lately, too: Hummingbird, her fourth studio album, landed over the summer and surged her “We Don't Fight Anymore” single (featuring Chris Stapleton) into the country Top 10. In support of the new LP, Pearce is currently in the midst of the Canadian leg of her Hummingbird world tour, with U.S. dates set to kick off in the spring of 2025.