Michael Bublé's Christmas Music and Holidays Specials Are a Gift That Keeps on Giving

Making his mark as a Coach on The Voice Season 26, Michael Bublé boasts a bursting catalog of hits. But when the weather gets colder, you can bet Bublé's Christmas albums are rocking the radio waves.

Bublé has become synonymous with the holiday season after carving out a niche as one of the most recognizable voices of Christmas music. His velvety vocals and jazz renditions of holiday favorites have made his discography a household staple during the Christmas season. Over the years, Bublé has not only released several holiday albums jam-packed with fan-favorite carols and hymns, but has also headlined numerous live holiday specials with NBC.

As the holiday season approaches, fans can look forward to another year of celebrating timeless Christmas classics with the endlessly talented Bublé. Here’s everything to know about Bublé’s long history with Christmas music, his rise to holiday fame, and how to watch his most festive special yet.

Michael Bublé's love for Christmas music goes back to his childhood

Bublé has become a five-time Grammy winner for his captivating vocals and timeless jazz timbre. Coincidentally, it was a classic Christmas album that inspired Bublé's love for the genre and led to his massively successful singing career.

"It's funny, but when I was 6 or 7 years old, Christmas would come around and I loved it so much, but not because of the presents but for things like Bing Crosby's White Christmas album," Bublé told NST in 2009. "I just thought it was the coolest stuff in the world. By the time I hit 13, I'd been experimenting a lot and listening to different things, and my grandpa really helped ignite more of a flame. All I wanted to do was to learn more and more."

In a 2009 interview on Oprah, Bublé revealed that he realized his star power during a family car ride when he was just 13 years old. As his family sang along to Crosby's "White Christmas," Bublé belted the lyric "May your days be merry and bright" with such angelic grace that everyone's heads turned his way in astonishment. Bublé's mother was blown away, as it was clear her son was a music legend in the making.

Following Bublé's meteoric rise to fame in the early 2000s, one of Bublé's earliest collaborations was with the Barenaked Ladies for their 2004 Christmas album Barenaked for the Holidays, where he was featured on the infectious single "Elf's Lament." In 2005, Bublé appeared in the TV special I Love the Holidays to chat about his lifelong love for the Christmas season.

With a dash of Christmas cheer and CGI magic, Bublé got the chance to sing with his holiday hero during NBC's Home for the Holidays special in 2012. After sharing with fans how dearly he cherished the late Crosby's holiday records as a child, the special cut to a skit wherein Bublé interrupts Crosby's 1971 The Sounds of Christmas TV special to ask if he could duet "White Christmas" with him. With the help of mind-boggling editing, Bublé got to sing with the OG Christmas King decades after his 1977 passing.

Michael Bublé kicks off his Christmas catalog with the EP Let It Snow!

While fans far and wide celebrate the "Home" singer for his smash holiday album Christmas, Bublé's first holiday release came in 2003 with his EP Let It Snow! The extended play boasts a five-track lineup of holiday singles, debuting at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and spending 17 weeks on the chart. Bublé later plucked some of the Let It Snow! tracks to re-record for his full-scale holiday album, Christmas.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Bublé gifted fans with the EP A Holiday Gift for You for free just ahead of the 2010 holiday season. While the release didn't include Christmas songs within the tracklist, it graced fans with songs from three of Bublé's previous albums.

Michael Bublé's Christmas album becomes a holiday hitmaker

Released in 2011, Bublé's seventh studio album, Christmas, remains one of The Voice Coach's most beloved releases, jam-packed with hits that are now certified holiday classics. The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon release, spending five weeks on the chart. Christmas earned a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Bublé took advantage of the sprawling archive of fan-favorite holiday songs and released deluxe versions of the album in 2012, 2019, and 2021, all featuring additional singles. From Bublé's "I'll Be Home for Christmas" to his jazzy twist on "A Holly Jolly Christmas," the tracklist really captures the holiday spirit.

Every year since the album's release, Bublé's Christmas returns to the radio waves, and by 2022, The Globe and Mail reported Bublé's Christmas had sold 16 million albums and accumulated 4 billion streams worldwide. According to Billboard, Christmas is home to five of the top 40 biggest Christmas songs of the 21st century in the U.K. Bublé's chart-climbers include "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Holly Jolly Christmas," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," and "Jingle Bells."

Does Michael Bublé have any original Christmas songs? Aside from his extensive lineup of reimagined holiday classics, Bublé also had a hand in penning numerous original tracks on Christmas. Bublé helped write the original holiday singles "Cold December Night," "Mis Deseos/Feliz Navidad," and "The Christmas Sweater," the latter of which appeared on the 2021 deluxe rerelease.

Does Michael Bublé have a Christmas special in 2024? Currently, Bublé doesn't have any Christmas specials scheduled this year. However, he will join the Coaches panel for Season 26 of The Voice alongside Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire. Will the Coaches come together to deliver some Christmas classics once the holidays roll around? Only time will tell.

Michael Bublé has hosted several Christmas specials on NBC

The Voice Coach has spearheaded numerous NBC holiday specials throughout his lively career, scoring his first one in 2011 with NBC's A Michael Bublé Christmas. The special was such a success that it inspired not one but two NBC reprises: 2012's Michael Bublé: Home for the Holidays — which featured special guests Blake Shelton, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rod Stewart — and 2013's Michael Bublé's 3rd Annual Christmas Special. For his third annual Christmas special, Bublé was joined by special guests Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, and even Sesame Street fan-favorite Cookie Monster.

By the mid-2010s, Bublé had cemented himself as a carol-singing songbird. Bublé took his love for Christmas songs and spread it coast to coast with his 2014 holiday special Michael Bublé's Christmas in New York and 2015's Michael Bublé's Christmas in Hollywood.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his hailed album Christmas in 2021, Bublé delivered a heartwarming lineup of holiday hits for NBC's Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City. Special guests included Leon Bridges, Jimmy Fallon, and the iconic Kermit the Frog. Fans can stream Bublé's Christmas in the City on Peacock.

Bublé's holiday releases have been the gift that keeps on giving as he maintains his reign as the King of Christmas. Don't miss Bublé on The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.