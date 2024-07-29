Watch The Voice Coaches Snoop, Buble, Gwen & Reba Belt a Motown Classic to Hype Season 26

While we await Season 26 of The Voice to premiere on NBC, get pumped with the first-ever performance by the updated roster of coaches, which includes two veterans — Reba McEntire (fresh off her Season 25 victory alongside champion Asher HaVon) and Gwen Stefani (winner of Season 19 alongside Carter Rubin) — and a pair of newcomers: Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg.

The four musical titans joined forces for a rousing cover of the Motown classic "Reach Out I'll Be There" by The Four Tops. Written by Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Edward Holland Jr., the iconic song was originally released in August 1966. Within a matter of weeks, it was among the Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

"[Bob] Dylan was happening at the time, and the phrasing for ‘I’ll Be There’ came from listening to the way he sang," Dozier revealed before his death in 2022. "He’d do that thing [sings], ‘Heyy,’ and ‘Heyy’ and ‘Hoeww,’ where he’d drag a phrase out, that I liked. The day we wrote it, I just began mumbling: ‘Now if you feel like you can’t go on, because all of your hope has gone…’”

The Voice Season 26 Coaches Sing "Reach Out I'll Be There" by The Four Tops

Snoop, Reba, Gwen and Bublé First-Ever Voice Coach Performance | NBC

Who Are The Voice Season 26 Coaches? Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and newcomers Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will be sitting in the Coaches chairs for Season 26 of the hit NBC series.

Will Season 26 of The Voice Differ from Previous Seasons? Appearing at an NBC FYC Emmy campaign panel for the show back in May, The Voice showrunner Audrey Morrissey teased new wrinkles in the competition's ever-changing format, which could include a new Round in Season 26.

"I'm always trying to think about what would be a good thing to add to the engine of the show," she said. "What are the new twists that aren't just interesting but that feel really germane and make sense for the show? We're constantly thinking about that return on investment."

