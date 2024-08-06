How Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's Amazing Friendship Got Its Start

The Voice Coach and Stewart were most recently spotted together observing the dressage event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Future The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg could make friends with anyone, even his seeming polar opposite: The domestic hostessing queen Martha Stewart. They may not be the most obvious pair, but they're two of the closest pals in Hollywood, and when you've seen them together, you'll understand why.

Read on to find out more about the Snoop Dogg Martha Stewart friendship.

How Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg became friends

In 2008 and 2009, Snoop was a guest on Stewart's cooking show, where they made an odd, and oddly perfect, pair. During the second visit, the two made brownies and joked about which ingredient the rapper might want to add. He hinted at the substance again in 2010 on Twitter, writing, "@marthastewart hi sunshine. need some goodies for Prince Williams bachelor party. i got the tracc #WET u get the snacks @clarencehouse."

Even after baking together, it was comedy that truly made the pair close. They were seated next to each other for Comedy Central's Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015, and Snoop later reflected, "She sat next to me, and she stole the show. She was the funniest roaster that night."

Per People he said, "In that moment I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life."

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's cooking show

Once they realized they were a great double act, Stewart and Snoop teamed up for an appearance on $100,000 Pyramid in 2016. That year, they launched a cooking show together, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.

"My homegirl, Martha and I have a special bond that goes back. We're gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can't wait for you to see how we roll together!" the rapper said in a press release.

In 2019, they hosted a spin-off show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge. The two co-hosted the annual Puppy Bowl in 2021 and 2022, also playing "Best Friends Challenge" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and judging another show, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween. When Stewart launched her podcast in 2022, Mr. Drop It Like It's Hot was the very first guest.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart pose in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

“He’s great,” Stewart told Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show. “Snoop is just like my little brother. I had three brothers… But he’s like the fourth brother.”

Did Martha Stewart get a tattoo of Snoop Dogg?

Yes and no. She appeared to get some ink of her bestie's face on her upper arm, but it was all just fun and games for a 2023 Skechers commercial.

Over the years, the pair have launched a few products together, including both having wine labels under the 19 Crimes brand, as announced by Food & Wine. Stewart's is dubbed Martha's Chard, while Snoop has Snoop Dogg's Snoop Cali Red and Rosé.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are a highlight of the Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart watching the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special at the Chateau de Versailles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on August 3, 2024. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg is in Paris for the entirety of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to provide color commentary for NBC's coverage of the events. Like many other celebrities, Stewart visited for a few days to watch the competitions, and of course, hang out with her best friend.

Together, they watched dressage, and Stewart helped Snoop develop an appreciation for equestrian sports. The rapper had previously been scared of horses, but with Stewart by his side, he even fed one. What else are friends for? And of course, he loved the horse named Gin & Juice.

