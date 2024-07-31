Snoop Dogg's Badminton Highlights Are Exactly What the Olympic Sport Needs

If you’re tuning into the Paris 2024 Olympics, you might be lounging comfortably—until Snoop Dogg’s hilarious commentary jolts you into a fit of laughter. Both his energetic commentary and his role as torchbearer at Friday's Olympic Opening Ceremony have put Snoop in the spotlight this year.

Snoop, who is renowned for his witty commentary and his capacity to create a sense of familiarity among athletes, is in Paris as a special correspondent for NBC. He's been appearing on "Primetime in Paris," interacting with Team USA athletes and their families, exploring Paris, and sharing his experiences with the primetime audience.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Snoop has been to the Olympics before; in 2021, he and comedian Kevin Hart enjoyed a viral moment commentating on an equestrian dressage event.

“Oh, the horse is crip walking, you see that? On the set! That’s gangster,” Snoop said, referencing the Crip Walk dance routine he performed in the music video for his popular song, "Drop It Like It's Hot."

How Did Snoop Commentate on Badminton?

During the Paris 2024 Olympics, Snoop has been busy, from hanging out with Simone Biles' family to making lighthearted badminton commentary. While badminton rarely gets attention on TV, it shines alongside more popular sports like swimming and basketball every few years.

This will be the best thing you watch all day. ð #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/SpyGkLOHJn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 29, 2024

In a 26-second video, Snoop is offering commentary on the highlights of Sunday's men's doubles badminton match between the United States and China. Snoop offered his distinctive take as only he can.

"As you see, it don’t stop ’til the casket drop. They rocking and rolling. Back and forth. Give me that. No, I need that. Nope, over here. No, over there. What about over there? Nope. What about over there? Nope. Give me that. I need that. That too. Nope, sit down somewhere. Wait a minute. Way up in the sky. Now down. Back up. Over there. Now over here. Get out the way. Move. I told you. We need that.”

Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan of Team United States play a shot against Team Japan during a Men's Doubles match on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

His ntertaining commentary made the intense volleys even more captivating. Whether or not Snoop had an uncanny grasp of each player’s inner monologue, his narration provided an unforgettable badminton highlight. This unexpected pairing proves to be a winning combination for fans craving excitement and personality.