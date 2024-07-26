2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Schedule, What to Expect (LIVE UPDATES)

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are officially getting underway with an unprecedented procession up the Seine River.

The big day is finally here!

Thousands of athletes and spectators have descended upon Paris, France for the 2024 Olympics. The streets of the City of Lights are filled with those who traveled from far and wide to cheer on their respective countries at the Opening Ceremony, which is expected to have an "exceptional line-up of artists,” said France's Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, according to NBC News.

It's a moment years in the making for the organizers, who have worked hard to see their ambitious plan for the celebration come to life. In a departure from Opening Ceremonies of years past, the event will take place outside of a stadium, giving bystanders the opportunity to take part in the activities—for free, no less.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

This reimagining of the Ceremony means that, while Olympians walked through stadiums in previous iterations, this year's Parade of Nations will look very different. The athletes will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the historic French capital from the comfort of a boat, which will take them up the River Seine to the makeshift stage built on the Trocadero. As the Opening Ceremony Artistic Director Thomas Jolly told reporters, "There is no model; it’s absolute creation."

The Eiffel tower decorated with Olympic rings is seen on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

What time does the Olympics opening ceremony start? NBC's preview coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. ET and the Opening Ceremony officially kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on both NBC and Peacock.

What to Expect

Those watching at home on NBC and/or Peacock will feel like they're part of one big watch party, with NBC TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, along with NBC Sports' Maria Taylor, poised to comment on the procession along the river, while Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning, and Mike Tirico will be set up at the Trocadero. Special correspondent Snoop Dogg will also be providing commentary from a bridge along the Seine, and NBCU Olympic veterans Melissa Stark and Andrea Joyce will be serving as reporters. From observations to fast facts, NBC's crew will be there to keep viewers up to date on all that goes down throughout the ceremony, well before it even begins.

Schedule of Events

Though the Opening Ceremony is a bright and vibrant celebration, there are some formalities to get out of the way before the fun can really begin. For starters, French President Emmanuel Macron has to deliver a speech with very specific words before the host country's National Anthem "La Marseillese" is performed—and those are only two of the 11 requirements for the ceremony.

To learn more about the protocol, keep reading here.