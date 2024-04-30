See Team USA's Medal-Worthy Olympic Uniforms Ahead of the Summer Games

Lost in all the excitement of the buildup to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is the low-key reveal of many of Team USA's uniforms.

While it's obviously essential for fans to become invested in the journeys of countless athletes attempting to make their Olympic dreams come true, there's also nothing wrong with enjoying a good, old-fashioned Team USA uniform reveal! After all, part of being a U.S. Olympian is being draped in some of the most iconic uniforms in sports and competition history.

While all of Team USA will be dressed to the nines in Paris, these are the uniforms we're most excited to see throughout the Summer Olympics:

Opening Ceremony – Ralph Lauren's Classic Look

Jagger Eaton. Photo: Ralph Lauren

Believe it or not, for the United States, it's hard to stand out during an Olympic Opening Ceremony because all eyes are primarily on the host city. The pomp and circumstance of the Opening Ceremony will undoubtedly be based around France in 2024, but that doesn't mean Team USA is resting on their laurels on July 26. Thanks to a timely fashion partnership, they'll be dressed to compete — and dressed to kill.

Shilese Jones and Katie Ladecky. Photo: Ralph Lauren

Team USA is partnering with renowned fashion designer Ralph Lauren to once again turn heads as only he can. Since 2008, the designer has been responsible for the iconic Opening Ceremony attire Team USA has proudly worn — and 2024 will be no different. The uniforms have a decidedly Parisian flair in honor of the Summer Games host city. Think old-school, early-20th-century university rowing team chic, and you've hit the nail on the head.

For the Podium – Traditional and Sleek Fit by Nike

Team USA Medal Ceremony Uniforms for the 2024 Olympics.

Nike is in charge of outfitting Team USA's medal-winning athletes — and as early looks have already proven, every man and woman standing atop the winner's podium will be celebrating in comfort and style.

Team USA Medal Ceremony Uniforms for the 2024 Olympics. Photo: Nike

According to Nike, medal winners will don blue "zipped jackets with mock collars and slim-fitting pants with tapered legs made from the same stretchy material as the jacket." Using many design cues and flourishes from the classic Nike attire of yesteryear, the athletes will easily be confused for activewear models. Of course, the podium uniform isn't complete without authentic Nike Air Max sneakers to round out the look. Don't worry; Nike will supply every medal winner with new, color-matched kicks.

Track and Field's Controversial Look from Nike

While the Opening Ceremony and podium uniforms are relatively straightforward and modern, with plenty of nods to Team USA's past, the official Team USA track and field uniforms have already made headlines for being quite controversial in the eyes of many fans.

Nike once again was the mind behind the track and field uniforms and has gone on the record by saying, "The Paris 2024 collection is the most data-driven and visually unified effort Nike has ever produced. Featuring the Dri-FIT ADV platform, the 50 unique pieces serve athletes across a multitude of disciplines, body types, and size ranges with maximum breathability and athlete performance in mind."

In the eyes of Nike, these uniforms are tailor-made for maximum performance and comfort for any track and field athlete competing in Paris. Unfortunately, the internet backlash against the polarizing design has already begun.

Grace Geyoro, Malaika Mihambo, Athing Mu, Faith Kipyegon, Sha’Carri Richardson and Tatyana McFadden for Nike. Photo: Nike

Almost immediately after these uniforms were announced, critics denounced the women's attire, explicitly pointing out it resembles a thin bathing suit or a leotard rather than something appropriate for Team USA. The backlash has been so swift that it has led many people to believe Nike will walk back these uniforms, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

As many athletes have correctly pointed out, the controversy stems from one specific piece designed for female Olympians — in the end, it's a personal choice for any athlete to decide which of Nike's 50 track and field uniform pieces they will wear. In fact, all athletes have the option to wear uniforms designed for men if they so desire.

Although we're sure the controversy over these uniforms won't go away anytime soon, we're confident Team USA can shut out the noise and focus on bringing home plenty of gold medals in Paris – regardless of what a vocal minority thinks about their uniforms.

Basketball – An Updated, Timeless Design

We're suckers for simple, classically-styled Team USA basketball uniforms, and it looks like the Dream Team-esque squad of NBA superstars will be rocking another classic Nike design in Paris.

The simple block letters and straightforward design harken back to the criminally underrated 1984 Team USA uniforms, and we must say – players like LeBron James look more at home in Team USA blue than they do in their home NBA unis!

We love that NBA legend Grant Hill — Team USA's managing director — made house calls to give his players their 2024 Olympic jerseys. It's little touches like those that matter most, and it speaks volumes to the Olympic bond that will bring James, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and nine of the best basketball players in the world together to hopefully win the gold medal again.

Climbing – Eye-Catching Yet Functional Uniform by The North Face

The 2024 Olympics Uniform for team U.S.A Climbing by The North Face. Photo: The North Face

Nike isn't the only apparel company getting attention for official Team USA uniforms — The North Face is throwing its hat into the ring in 2024 for its second consecutive Olympics. They are the official uniform provider of Team USA's climbing team, and the iconic outdoors-lifestyle brand isn't shying away from being bold with its design language.

Climbers are some of the most expressive and passionate athletes on the Team USA roster, so it makes sense that their attire reflects that. Traditional American blue provides the backdrop for big fonts and bright red striping running in all directions — let's be honest, it's a great look. The North Face has included thoughtful touches in the design process, too, like eliminating traditional interior stitching in favor of external taping to reduce chafing — something every Team USA climber will surely be excited about.

Golf – A High-End Look by J. Lindeberg

Team USA Golf Uniforms for the 2024 Olympics. Photo: J.Lindeberg

Team USA is not only going for gold on the links but also intends to win the "best dressed" competition in Paris thanks to a surprising partnership with Scandinavian-based clothing brand J.Lindeberg.

These golf uniforms are style personified — call it garish or loud if you must, but Team USA's golfers will be arguably the most well-dressed of any Olympic squad.

(We're partial to the red pants and all-over color-blocked polo combination ourselves. There's something about golfers wearing red that inspires confidence — just ask Tiger Woods, who famously wears a red polo shirt whenever he reaches the final round of a tournament!)

Team USA's golf partnership with J.Lindeberg will extend through the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics, so if fans and viewers can't get enough of the style of their favorite golfers in Paris, they'll only have to wait four more years to get another taste of this seemingly out-of-nowhere apparel partnership.