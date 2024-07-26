From Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles hits to Celine Dion's soaring ballads, the Olympic Opening Ceremony has showcased a tapestry of global musical legends on one of the world's greatest stages.

Who Are Some of the Most Iconic Performers To Appear at an Olympics Opening Ceremony?

For many if not most, the Olympics represent an opportunity to come together in celebration – a festival of sports, but also of culture. And that global party starts with the Opening Ceremony, which for the 2024 Paris Olympics will include some never-before-seen features, such as the four-mile procession of athletes up the Seine River by boat. Nautical entertainment will follow the 85 vessels representing each Olympic delegation, the show honoring the city's rich history with 3,500 dancers, singers, and actors from the Pont d'Austerlitz to the Eiffel Tower.

And if history is any indication, fans in attendance and watching at home should be treated to some even more spectacular performances. Olympic opening ceremonies have traditionally featured world-famous performers, lavish shows, and iconic moments. Famous performers like Paul McCartney and Shakira have graced the stage, bringing culture, music, and artistry to millions of people. Muhammad Ali lighting the torch in Atlanta in 1996 and Beijing's fireworks and synchronized drumming in 2008 were poignant and memorable.

Here's a look back at some of the most spectacular Opening Ceremony performances:

Paul McCartney at 2012 London

Sir Paul McCartney performs during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

One of the most memorable musical performances at the Olympics occurred during the 2012 London Games. The opening ceremony featured a remarkable live performance by former Beatle Paul McCartney, who delivered an electrifying rendition of "Hey Jude." As part of celebrating British culture and music, McCartney's set was a highlight of the evening, engaging the audience with his timeless hits and encouraging a sing-along that resonated throughout the stadium. This performance not only honored McCartney's storied career but also celebrated the rich musical heritage of the host nation, adding a memorable cultural dimension to the Olympic Games.

Celine Dion at 1996 Atlanta

Celine Dion singing at the opening celebrations of the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. Photo: Franck Seguin/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Dion made a spectacular entrance in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics with her rendition of "The Power of the Dream" at the Opening Ceremony. This was the first time she had performed the song live. David Foster, a fellow Canadian who played piano with her, wrote the song. The song's inspirational lyrics and dramatic images made it a hit during the event's sporting montages. It paved the way for Dion's eventual superstardom, as her song "My Heart Will Go On" was featured in the megahit movie Titanic a year later.

Björk at 2004 Athens

Bjork sings at the opening ceremony of the Athens Olympic Games in 2004. Photo: Mick Hutson/Redferns

Björk, an Icelandic singer, wowed the crowd at the Opening Ceremony of the 2004 Olympics in Athens with her performance of "Oceania." With the artist Sigurjón Birgir Sigurðsson, Björk wrote this song just for the event. The performance was hypnotic, with Björk's unique singing style and vivid images that showed harmony and unity. "Oceania" had a complex mix of old and new aspects that emphasized how the event celebrated ethnic variety and the spirit of the Games.

Backstage before the show, the singer revealed that she spent two hours being styled for the event, according to the Olympics. "I represent the ocean, and the idea is that my dress floods the stadium. It might seem strange, but when the art director, Dimitris Papaioannou, came to me with the plan, he wanted me to write a song that encompassed unity. I thought of the ocean because water touches every continent without considering race, prejudice, or religion."

Luciano Pavarotti at 2006 Turin

Luciano Pavarotti performs during the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics at the Stadio Olympico in Turin, 10 February 2006. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

At the 2006 Winter Olympics opening event in Turin, famed Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti sang "Nessun Dorma" in a way that will never be forgotten. Pavarotti is known as one of the best opera singers of the 20th century. He had a career that was marked by both his powerful voice and charm on stage.

His performance at the Olympics was especially moving because it showed how well he could use opera to showcase strong emotions. Many people outside the world of opera knew "Nessun Dorma" because Pavarotti sang it previously, and it had become the 1990 World Cup in Italy. His performance at the Turin Games honored that legacy and was all the more poignant because he died a year later.

k.d Lang at 2010 Vancouver

k.d. lang performing Hallelujah during the Song of Peace segment during the 2010 Winter Olympics at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada on February 12, 2010. Photo: Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

During the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Canadian vocalist k.d. lang, who has received four Grammy Awards and eight Juno Awards, delivered an awe-inspiring rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." Her performance of the iconic song was a standout moment of the ceremony, lauded for her vocal prowess and emotional profundity. Lang, renowned for her expressive delivery and powerful vocal, provided a distinctive and poignant interpretation of the song contributing to the ceremony's ambiance of majesty and reverence.

The performance was a testament to her artistry and capacity to establish a profound connection with her audience. The selection of "Hallelujah," a song with profound and resonant lyrics, was appropriate for the Olympic stage, where themes of human achievement and unity are central.