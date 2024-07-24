See the "First-Ever Floating Olympic Village" Where Surfers Will Be Staying

In a groundbreaking move for Paris 2024, surfers will experience a blend of luxury and competition as they reside aboard the Aranui 5 — which has actual beds.

The Olympic surfers have a lot to be stoked about this year!

In a historic first for the Summer Games, surfers competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics will not be sleeping in the traditional Olympic Village. Instead, they're checking in to a specially designed boat anchored off the coast of Tahiti. In other words, the surfers are living in luxury aboard the Aranui 5, dubbed the "first-ever floating Olympic village" by Olympics.com.

What makes this Village so luxurious? Well, unlike their teammates staying in the Parisian neighborhood of Saint-Denis, the 48 Olympic surfers will all have private quarters with actual mattresses instead of the infamous cardboard ones. Trés chic!

RELATED: See Team USA's Medal-Worthy Olympic Uniforms and Gear Ahead of the Summer Games

Director of the surfing site for Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee in French Polynesia Barbara Martins-Nio (3th R) poses with Olympic village manager in French Polynesia Julie Maugey (R) and crew members of the Aranui 5 cruise ship hosting surf athletes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Jerome Brouillet /AFP

Why is Olympic surfing in Tahiti? These special accommodations were made available to the surfers for the next two weeks since the competition location is the French Polynesian Islands, in the central South Pacific, about 3,700 miles from Australia. The southern Tahitian beach of Teahupo'o experiences arguably one of the world's biggest surf swells, per The Associated Press. According to Surfer, the Paris 2024 surfing event is the farthest medal-winning site from the host city in history. Teahupo'o secured the opportunity to host the tournament before the pandemic, having previously hosted the World Surf League's yearly tournament. It was thought that the French territory would be more consistent and challenging than the shores on France's mainland, especially given that swells don't reach their peak till the winter, per Surfer.

RELATED: Find Out Which New Sports Will Debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Inside the Aranui 5

These athletes are not only gearing up for their high-stakes competition at the 2024 Olympics but are also savoring an unprecedented level of luxury aboard the Aranui 5. As they prepare to showcase their skills on one of the world’s most renowned surf breaks, they are enjoying top-notch amenities and exclusive comforts that elevate their Olympic experience.

The Aranui 5, a custom-designed dual-purpose vessel, combines the comforts of a cruise line with the functionality of a supply ship, per the ship's site. Although categorized as a small yacht, it can carry around 230 people in 103 staterooms. The boat has eight separate guest decks and an array of amenities. According to Surfer, the boat includes a reception area, dining room, Sky bar, and a dancing room. There are two conference rooms, multiple lounges, and a library for meetings and relaxation.

Athlete Kanoa Igarashi, who hails from California but is competing for Team Japan, showcased the ship's first-rate facilities in a TikTok video he posted ahead of the 2024 Opening Ceremony. Athletes can unwind in the video and computer room, shop at the boutique, or dip in the swimming pool. The boat even offers a well-equipped fitness room, a massage room, and a spa to maintain their fitness regimen.

Inside the actual bedrooms, athletes enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows and their own private terrace that looks out over the ocean. And, of course, they each get their own Paris 2024 comforter.

Beyond the sleeping quarters, according to Surfer, these athletes also have access to a dining hall around the clock, meaning they can chow down day or night. What's more, there is a tattoo studio on board, in addition to ping-pong and foosball tables, available for use during downtime activities during the Olympic competition.