The Minions bring their unique antics to help top Olympians gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympics and announce their new film.

How The Minions Are Helping These Olympians Prepare for Paris 2024

In a delightful and humorous twist, the Minions have teamed up with top Olympians to help them gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Set to House of Pain’s hit song “Jump Around,” the Minions help train some of the world’s top track and field stars ahead of the Olympics in a newly released promo video. This also comes ahead of the new Despicable Me 4 film, which is set to hit theaters this July.

What Team USA Olympic stars do the Minions work with?

One Olympian joining the beloved characters known as the Minions on the track for practice is Noah Lyles, who boasts a string of accolades, including Olympic bronze, six world titles, and four Diamond League Final trophies. According to the Olympics website, his goal is to win four gold medals by adding the 4x400m relay to his list of events. The Minions prep him by encouraging him to jump higher. Solid advice, Minions!

Shot put Olympian Ryan Crouser already has two gold medals and three world titles, plus he boasts the five farthest indoor shot puts and outdoor shot puts in history. He’s aiming for a three-peat in the Paris Olympics, and the Minions are even willing to be thrown to help him train.

The logo of the candidacy of Paris 2024 is projected on the Arc de Triomphe on February 09, 2016 in Paris, France. The city of Paris is a candidate for the Summer Olympics in 2024 along with Rome, Budapest and Los Angeles. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Two-time world championship medalist Anna Hall broke the North American indoor pentathlon record enroute to an outdoor campaign that ended in a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships. Hall is seen in the commercial dancing in the stands with the Minions.

Each of the athletes are interrupted as they try to practice their respective events when a noisy Minion steps in yelling, which then cues to a stadium full of Minions jumping around to their own version of “Jump Around.”

Despite their clumsy and chaotic nature, the Minions manage to bring smiles and laughter to the athletes, showing that sometimes, a bit of fun and humor can be just as important as hard work and dedication.

When does Despicable Me 4 come out and what is it about?

Adding to the excitement, Illumination's Despicable Me 4 is set to release on July 3, marking the first Despicable Me movie in seven years. Following the success of Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned nearly $1 billion worldwide, the new film features Gru (Steve Carrell), Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their daughters welcoming a new family member, Gru Jr., who loves to torment his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), and his girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara), who force the family to go on the run.

With new characters voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman, and Pierre Coffin returning as the voice of the Minions, this film promises to bring more Minions mayhem and laughter to the summer.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET.