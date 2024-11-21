The Ending of Wicked, Explained: How the Musical Epic Sets Up Part Two

Now that Wicked is out in the world, let's take a closer look at its ending.

After a long wait, Wicked is finally here! The first part of director Jon M. Chu's massive adaptation of the beloved musical of the same name is now in theaters, giving audiences everywhere the chance to defy gravity with the witches of Oz.

Now, the wait begins for Wicked Part Two, which is slated to hit theaters a year from now, on November 21, 2025. That means fans who've seen the film will be laser-focused on where all the plot threads are left off in Part One, what each major character is up to, and where they're headed next. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the ending of Wicked Part One.

The Ending of Wicked Part One, Explained

Wicked Part One reaches its climax when Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) finally achieves her lifelong dream of a visit to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum). With her new best friend Glinda (Ariana Grande) by her side, Elphaba answers an invitation to visit the Emerald City and have an audience with the Wizard, who reveals his grand plans for the future of Oz, and his desire to have Elphaba along as a key part of his plan to make the whole land a better place for all involved.

Elphaba is, naturally, completely starstruck, and with the encouragement of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), is eager to help the Wizard however she can. As a final test of her magical ability, the Wizard reveals the legendary Grimmerie to Elphaba, and asks her to try to decipher a spell that will make the head of his monkey guard fly. Though Madame Morrible explains that even she can barely read more than a few words of the text, Elphaba understands it almost instantly, and casts the spell.

Unfortunately, the spell has an immediate and terrifying effect, not just on the head of the monkey guards, but on all of the monkey guards, who begin convulsing and screaming as they sprout wings, much to Elphaba's shock. It's here that she realizes something shocking: The Wizard and Madame Morrible won't grant her heart's desire of preventing animal discrimination in Oz, because they're the cause of the discrimination. It's all part of the Wizard's campaign to give the people of Oz, meaning the humans, a good "enemy" to resist as part of an effort to restore unity.

Glinda urges Elphaba to stay calm and "hear them out," but Elphaba is so shocked and enraged that she steals the Grimmerie and flees. The flying monkeys give chase, while Madame Morrible heads to the intercom system running through the Emerald City to brand Elphaba an enemy of the people of Oz, and a fugitive from justice. Morrible also threatens that Glinda must talk Elphaba down and bring her back, and feeling pressure to perform for authority figures who can help her advance, Glinda agrees.

Finally, in a tower of the Wizard's palace where his fabled hot air balloon is stored, Elphaba is cornered with guards closing in all around her. Glinda tries to pull her back, but Elphaba is determined to be free, to go her own way and stick to her cause. She opens the Grimmerie and begins to cast the same flying spell she used on the monkeys, only to be stopped short by Glinda. The spell still works, but rather than working on Elphaba herself, it works on a broomstick that happens to be in the room. As Elphaba pleads her case, Glinda realizes she must let her friend go, that Elphaba's right to stand by her principles. While singing the musical's signature song, "Defying Gravity," Elphaba takes flight with her broomstick, and escapes the Emerald City.

How Wicked Part One Sets Up Wicked Part Two

If you're a fan of the musical, you know that Wicked Part One is pretty much a straightforward adaptation of the first act, which means Part Two will focus on the second act. So, what does that mean?

Obviously, the ending sets up a conflict between the Wizard and Elphaba, now that the latter has been branded an enemy of the state. We know from The Wizard of Oz that Elphaba will retreat to the West, take residence in the castle, and become the Wicked Witch of the West in the eyes of Oz. In Wicked, though, the story is more complicated.

Elphaba is still, in this version of events, an activist trying to help the animals of Oz, and to expose the Wizard as a charlatan who gets by on trickery rather than real magic. It's a conflict that won't be easy to resolve, particularly with Glinda caught in the middle, serving Oz as a "Good Witch" while also trying to protect her friend.

Then there's the matter of the supporting cast. Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), will have a greater role to play in the sequel, as will the Winkie Prince turned animal activist Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), who's still out there doing his best to save Oz's animal population. Throw in the arrival of a girl from Kansas named Dorothy, and you've got a collision course you won't want to miss.

Wicked Part One is in theaters now. Wicked Part Two hits theaters November 21, 2025.