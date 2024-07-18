2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: How to Watch

The 2024 Summer Olympics will kick off alongside the Seine in Paris Friday, July 26.

Are you ready to go for the gold?

We're closing in on the launch of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and, as always, the Games will feature an Opening Ceremony with all the participating athletes from all over the world. However, the forthcoming iteration will feature a unique twist on tradition. Let's get into it!

A tourist boat passes next to Paris 2024 opening ceremony structures and the Eiffel Tower on the Seine river banks in Paris city centre on July 17, 2024, ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP

The Olympic flame cauldron on the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, July 15, 2024. Route of the Olympic Torch Relay for the Olympic Games JO Paris 2024. Photo: Maeva Destombes/Hans Lucas/Hans Lucas via AFP

What Time Does The Olympics Opening Ceremony Start?

NBC's coverage of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET with a preview show. The event officially gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET. An enhanced encore will be broadcast on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where To Watch The Olympics Opening Ceremony

All events of the 2024 Paris Olympics (including the Opening Ceremony) can be watched live on NBC and/or Peacock.

After subscribing and logging in to Peacock, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app to your phone, tablet, or connected TV device and navigate to the Olympics section. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.

Torch bearer Matthias Dandois holds the Olympic Torch during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Torch Relay at the Trocadero in Paris, France, on July 15, 2024. Photo: Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images

Who’s Performing at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Long story short: we don't know just yet. The Olympic organizers are still being incredibly tight-lipped on who will perform at this year's Opening Ceremony. Be sure to check back in with NBC Insider for regular updates!