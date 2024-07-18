Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: How to Watch
The 2024 Summer Olympics will kick off alongside the Seine in Paris Friday, July 26.
Are you ready to go for the gold?
We're closing in on the launch of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and, as always, the Games will feature an Opening Ceremony with all the participating athletes from all over the world. However, the forthcoming iteration will feature a unique twist on tradition. Let's get into it!
RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule
Where is The Olympics Opening Ceremony Taking Place?
The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will take place Friday, July 26 along the Seine. The route begins under the Austerlitz Bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and concludes at the Trocadero.
This marks a unique deviation from previous Games, which have traditionally kicked off in stadiums. The collection of international athletes will float along the river that runs through the heart of Paris. In addition, this is the first Olympics Opening Ceremony that requires no admission fee for most spectators.
The traditional ceremonial events, including the lighting of the iconic Olympic torch will take place at the Trocadero.
Mike Tirico is hosting the event alongside Grammy Award-winning artist/talk show host Kelly Clarkson and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Peyton Manning. In addition, NBC Sports' Maria Taylor will be stationed aboard the Team USA boat, while TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb can be spotted on a bridge somewhere along the river.
What Time Does The Olympics Opening Ceremony Start?
NBC's coverage of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET with a preview show. The event officially gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET. An enhanced encore will be broadcast on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.
RELATED: Those About to Die: Did the Ancient Romans Invent the Olympic Games?
Where To Watch The Olympics Opening Ceremony
All events of the 2024 Paris Olympics (including the Opening Ceremony) can be watched live on NBC and/or Peacock.
After subscribing and logging in to Peacock, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app to your phone, tablet, or connected TV device and navigate to the Olympics section. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!
Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.
Click here for more scheduling details.
Who’s Performing at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?
Long story short: we don't know just yet. The Olympic organizers are still being incredibly tight-lipped on who will perform at this year's Opening Ceremony. Be sure to check back in with NBC Insider for regular updates!