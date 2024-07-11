Those About to Die: Did the Ancient Romans Invent the Olympic Games?

When you picture gladiators — like the ones featured in Peacock's Those About to Die (all episodes debut July 18) — your mind may associate their bloody Colosseum clashes with what we now know as the modern Olympic Games. After all, the winning fighters in the days of Ancient Rome were handsomely rewarded for their success, much in the same way today's athletes are given medals.

RELATED: Did Peacock's Epic Gladiator Series Those About to Die Really Film in Rome? Everything to Know

With the 2024 Summer Olympics about to kick off in Paris (all events will stream exclusively on NBC and Peacock), the big question is this: How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Sorry, we meant the other big question!

Did the Ancient Romans Invent the Olympics? While Ancient Romans enjoyed a great deal of power and influence over their vast empire, they were not responsible for coming up with the original Olympic feats of athletic fortitude. That particular distinction goes to the Ancient Greeks, who invented the games around 3,000 years (give or take) ago as a religious way to honor Zeus.

In fact, the word "Olympics" is a derivation of Mount Olympus, the fabled home of Zeus and the rest of the pantheon of deities worshipped by the Ancient Greeks. The games, which took place every four years in the town of Olympia, were so important to this early society, that everything — even wars — took a backseat to their commencement. Many of the physical gauntlets featured at the ancient games like running, javelin throwing, jumping, and boxing, remain unchanged to this day. When they first began, there was only one competition: a footrace (a cook named Coroebus won the first documented sprint). Victors received a crown made of olive leaves, as well as eternal bragging rights and notoriety.

The Olympic Games were officially banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I in 393 AD over the concern that they encouraged pagan practices. By that time, Rome had become the nexus of Christianity. The contemporary iteration of the Olympics, in which athletes from all over the world compete for the gold, did not begin until the late 19th Century in Athens.

When Does Those About to Die Premiere?

Titus (Tom Hughes), Emperor Vespasian (Anthony Hopkins) and Domitian (Jojo Macari) on Those About To Die. Photo: PEACOCK

All 10, hour-long episodes of Roland Emmerich's Those About to Die —featuring the great Anthony Hopkins as Roman Emperor Vespasian — will premiere on Peacock this coming Thursday, July 18.

RELATED: Those About to Die: Everything to Know About the Cast & Characters in Peacock's Gladiator Series

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics

Every event of the Summer Games will stream live on Peacock. Opening Ceremony coverage begins July 26 at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.