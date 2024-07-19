LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Reveal the Event Locations and Venues

L.A. may be the host city for the 2028 Summer Games, but another city 1,300 miles away will play a critical role in bringing the games to life.

Excitement about the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics may be reaching a fever pitch, with the Opening Ceremony now just weeks away, but leaders behind the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games are already looking to the future.

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games revealed its proposed venue plan last month for the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028 — and the plan will have the world’s top athletes competing in some familiar places.

“It’s exciting to finally share with the world what we’ve been working on because the last time we talked about it was when we were still a bid city,” Casey Wasserman, the chairperson and president for LA28, told NBC.

Instead of building new facilities, the committee has proposed using the existing world-class arenas and stadiums already in Los Angeles and its surrounding communities — like the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. With some serious modifications to each venue, using existing facilities will allow organizers to save more than $150 million in combined new revenue and cost savings, according to a press release.

“LA28’s updated venue plan will provide the ideal Hollywood stage for the world’s top athletes, and choosing from spectacular existing venues, wherever they are, rather than building new permanent or temporary stadiums, achieves more than $150 million in savings and new revenue to help maintain a balanced budget,” Wasserman said in a statement announcing the plan.

So, just where will all the Olympic drama play out? Here’s what we know so far about the proposed venues for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics:

Arena in Downtown Los Angeles (also known as the Crypto.com Arena)

The NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers will be sharing their home stadium with the world’s most elite gymnasts. The gymnastics event will be held at what LA28 is referring to as the “Arena in Downtown LA,” known to many by its existing name as the Crypoto.com Arena or its former name as the Staples Center (Current guidelines prevent LA28 from using the existing corporate names for the stadiums or arenas).

The stadium — which first opened in 1999 — is also home to the NHL’s Kings and WNBA’s Sparks.

Inglewood Stadium (also known as the SoFi Stadium)

An exterior view of SoFi Stadium prior to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams on September 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The current home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers will be transformed into the “largest swimming venue in Olympic history,” according to the press release. With a staggering 38,000 seats, the large stadium in Inglewood, California (known to many as SoFi Stadium) will give fans plenty of room to cheer on their favorite swimmers.

One notable difference is that, because the Opening Ceremony will also be held at the stadium, the LA28 team plans to flip the typical order of swimming and track and field, with track and field starting first to give the team time to get the pool ready.

“It hasn’t been done…since before 1972,” Wasserman told NBC. “It actually used to be flipped and we think it’s a great way to showcase both sports to start really with an incredible athletics event here and then swimming at SoFi I think will be unlike any event ever seen.”

Indoor Arena in Inglewood (also known as the Intuit Dome)

The future home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, currently under construction now, will serve as the backdrop to the Olympic Games’ basketball showdown. The Intuit Dome, as it’s known to many, is set to open its doors in August 2024 and will be fully completed and operational long before the world’s top basketball stars battle it out for the gold.

L.A. Memorial Coliseum

A drone aerial view shows the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at Exposition Park. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

When the Games kick off in 2028, the L.A. Memorial Coliseum will make history as the only stadium to host Track and Field competitions in three separate Olympic Games. The coliseum first hosted the track and field event at the 1932 Olympics, reprising its role again in 1984, according to the coliseum’s website.

1932 Pool in Exposition Park (also known as LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium)

The Olympic pool ceremony, held in Exposition Park, Los Angeles, California, 1931. Photo: Dick Whittington Studio/Corbis via Getty Images

In another full-circle moment, diving will return to the same pool where it was held at the 1932 Olympic Games. The pool, now known to many in Los Angeles as the LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium, is now run by the City’s Department of Recreation and Parks and is still open to the public today, according to LA28.

Other L.A. Venues

The Theater in Downtown LA (also known as Peacock Theater)

The Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, known as the Peacock Theater, will be transformed to accommodate Olympic weightlifting, according to LA28.org. It is considered one of the largest indoor stages in the United States and is already host to countless award shows and productions.

The Convention Center in Los Angeles

The Convention Center in Los Angeles will be a well-traveled site during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as it’s expected to host five different Olympic events, including fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling, according to a statement from Olympic officials. During the 1984 Olympics, the site served as the main press center.

Riviera Country Club

The Riviera Country Club, nestled into the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, has been selected to host Olympic golf events, according to LA28.org. The privately operated golf course is ranked among the top 25 courses in the United States and has previously hosted PGA Championships. In 2026, as a prelude to the Games, the site will host the U.S. Women’s Open.

Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the Valley

For the first time, Olympic action will also take place in the San Fernando Valley, according to the statement from LA28. The Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the Valley will be used for BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing, and Archery Olympic events

The USC Sports Center

The University of Southern California (USC)’s Sport Center will serve as the venue for one of the new sports heading to the Olympic Games in 2028. The multi-purpose indoor arena — currently home to USC Trojans Basketball — will serve as the venue for all the badminton battles, according to LA28.org.

Venues Outside L.A.

Oklahoma City’s Devon Park

Aerial view of a Division I Softball Championship game held at Devon Park on June 6, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Alysa Rubin/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Without a large enough venue in Los Angeles to host the Olympic softball events, LA28 is making the unusual decision to move the event 1,300 miles east, according to NBC’s Los Angeles affiliate KNBC. The softball events will now be held at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, a recently renovated 11,000-seat stadium.

"We're thrilled with the announcement of Softball Park in Oklahoma as the venue for LA28, it's the perfect stage for the best softball athletes in the world to realize their Olympic dream," World Baseball Softball Confederation President Riccardo Fraccari told the outlet, describing it as “arguably one of the best softball stadiums in the world.”

Long Beach Arena

The Long Beach arena, located in the city’s downtown waterfront area, will host handball events, according to LA28.org. The arena previously served as the site for Volleyball and Fencing during the 1984 Olympic Games.

Belmont Shore in Long Beach

Long Beach’s Belmont Shore, which spans 11 miles of waterways along the Pacific Ocean, will serve as the backdrop to the Olympic sailing events, according to LA28.org.

The Waterfront

The sandy beaches and waterways along the Long Beach Waterfront, which sits along the Pacific Ocean, will serve as the backdrop for the marathon swimming and triathlon events, according to LA28.org.

Long Beach Convention Center Lot

The Long Beach Convention Center Lot will serve as the venue for not one but two Olympic events in 2028. The site, which is still pending approval from the city of Los Angeles, is expected to host artistic swimming and water polo in a temporary aquatics center at the convention center lot, according to LA28.org.

The Equestrian Center in Temecula

Olympic organizers are hoping to host Los Angeles 2028 Olympic equestrian events at The Equestrian Center in Temecula, LA28.org reported. Although it’s still pending approval from the city of Los Angeles, the facility, which sits on 242 acres and includes a 1-mile race track, ⅝ mile training track, 14 arenas for training and competition and 15 miles of trails, certainly has the infrastructure necessary to accommodate Olympic riders.

The Stadium in Carson

Currently the home of the LA Galaxy, known to many as the Dignity Health Sports Park, will serve as the venue for Rubgy Sevens, according to LA28.org. The stadium, which is considered the second-largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States, was also the site of the 2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

The Fields

The current training grounds of the LA Galaxy will be transformed to become a temporary venue for Olympic Hockey, according to LA28.org.

Tennis Center

All the Olympic tennis action will take place at the Tennis Center in Carson, according to LA28.org. The center, which sits adjacent to the city’s soccer stadium, is currently used as the U.S. Tennis Association’s High-Performance Training Center.

The Velodome

The Velodome in Carson will be the perfect spot for Olympic cycling events. The venue, which is considered the largest velodome in the United States, is already an Official Olympic and Paralympic Training Site and serves as the home to USA Cycling’s national track cycling program, according to LA28.org. The state-of-the-art facility is built next to the now-demolished velodome site used in the 1984 Games.

Oklahoma City’s Riversport OKC

The canoe slalom is also headed to Oklahoma City. Current plans involve using Riversport OKC, the same venue which hosted the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in the canoe slalom, for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Four time Olympian Casey Eichfeld praised the venue to KNBC, noting that the “crowds were awesome.”