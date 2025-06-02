American Ninja Warrior Star Daniel Gil Just Hit His 30th Buzzer: "So Satisfying"

"I want to keep going and hit as many buzzers as I can," the Season 15 champion told NBC Insider.

Daniel Gil has long been recognized as one of the most respected and gravity-defying competitors in American Ninja Warrior history, and in Season 17's premiere, he's celebrating a huge milestone.

The Season 15 champion, lovingly known among ANW fans as the "Kingdom Ninja," has been sweeping the stage since his arrival in Season 7. After returning to compete in his tenth season this year, Gil's performance in the first round of Qualifiers earned him a thrilling achievement, his 30th Buzzer. Meanwhile, Season 17 promises some delightful shake-ups to the game's format. Not only will head-to-head races play an even bigger role in the Finals, but some retro obstacles are returning to the obstacle course with nostalgic relish.

NBC Insider got the chance to chat with Gil about the Season 17 excitement. "It's going to be a season like never before," he said.

Read our full discussion, below.

ANW star Daniel Gil has new goals after hitting his 30th Buzzer

Daniel Gil on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Congratulations on a major triumph! What was going through your head after hitting your 30th Buzzer?

DANIEL GIL: It was incredible to be able to hit my 30th Buzzer here as one of the veterans... To hit Buzzer No. 30 felt so satisfying. And it's funny; you reach these certain goals and milestones, and now you've got new ones. Now, I want to hit 35. I want to hit 40 buzzers. I want to keep going and hit as many buzzers as I can throughout the rest of my career as an inch athlete.

What was it like seeing some of those nostalgic obstacles make their way back to the course in Season 17?

GIL: Seeing obstacles that we've seen in the past, it was kind of like a déjà vu type of moment. Like, "Oh, I've been there, I've done that." And it's really cool because so many more obstacles have been beaten in the years since seeing a lot of these earlier returning obstacles. There's almost a nod that you give towards [the obstacle]. Like, "Oh, I remember you."

I remember being so terrified of these obstacles years and years ago. And now, coming back at it, I mean, there's still respect that you have to give towards them. But there's a confidence of like, "I know how to do this one." And it felt really good.

What's your take on the head-to-head races that have become such a game-changer in the new era of ANW?

GIL: It's no longer you versus the course, and "Can you complete all the obstacles now?" It's "Can you complete all the obstacles faster than your opponent?" And gosh, let me tell you, these teams are gunning for it. They're going extremely fast, and it's 'gonna push me to my limit with everything that I've got to try to keep up.

How has your motivation evolved over your 10 seasons of ANW? What keeps your head in the game?

Honestly, the motivation and the mindset have been the exact same. I mean, I think that's part of how I've gotten the success that I have on the show. Because from day one, I had the mindset of "I'm going to work hard, I'm going to do my best, and I'm gonna trust God with the rest."

Daniel Gil competes on American Ninja Warrior, Season 15 Episode 16. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

What is your favorite part of becoming such an icon within the ANW community of powerhouse athletes?

GIL: Honestly, just every opportunity that I get to run these courses and to spend time with the Ninja community out there. I mean, you've got guys and girls from all across the U.S., all here in one place, battling it out on the world's toughest obstacle courses, and it is just a community and an event like no other. You can really feel the energy while watching the show. I think that's part of the draw and the entertaining side of it.

But as an athlete, there is nothing like being in that environment, and I always have my sights set high. I plan to go the distance and will give it everything that I have, showcasing that age is just a number. I've still got my best years ahead of me.