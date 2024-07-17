A Her-story of Women’s Gymnastics in the Olympic Games

With female sports once considered by male Olympic leaders as "uninteresting" and "improper," women's gymnastics reigns as one of the Games' most-watched sporting events.

Women have made great strides (handsprings, flips, and splits, too) in rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, trailblazing the way for the American athletes now headed to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Long before legends such as Simone Biles became a household name as one of the most decorated female gymnasts in Olympic history, women’s gymnastics was a loosely organized sport with little oversight in the late 1800s. But, with structure and growing popularity, it evolved into what it is today, a must-watch sporting event in the Olympic Games.

Learn about women's gymnastics' rich history and how it impacts the Games today.

Women only began competing in 1928

The U.S. girl Olympic gymnasts using a fence rail for a gymnastic bar. Left to right are Anita Simonis of New York; Helen Schifano of Newark, New Jersey and Meta Elste. Photo: Getty Images

Women were only allowed to compete in Olympic artistic gymnastics beginning with the 1928 Games in Amsterdam, according to Olympics.com, the same year many mainstream sports — including modern Athletics — were opened to females. Before then, the men’s-only gymnastics events (which then included rope-climbing but did not include an official floor routine) steadily grew as a staple event since appearing in the first modern Games in 1896.

The inclusion came against contemporaneous views that women shouldn’t be in competitive sport, even with the establishment of the F.I.G. (Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique) in 1881.

At the turn of the century, French I.O.C. (International Olympic Committee) cofounder Pierre de Coubertin — regarded as the father of the Modern Games — said in 1912 that it was “impractical, uninteresting, ungainly and, I do not hesitate to add, improper” to allow women in the Olympics, according to The New York Times. He remained “strongly against it” in 1928, as well.

Unspecified Danish gymnasts in the balance beam at the 1908 Summer Olympics at White City Stadium in London, England, July 1908. The 1908 Games saw no competitive women's gymnastics, presenting instead non-competitive 'displays' by women gymnasts. Photo: Topical Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

It was thanks to women like the founder of the International Women’s Sports Federation, Alice Milliat — infamously viewed (or dismissed) on the fringes of the Olympic movement at the time — that women’s sports were permitted in the Amsterdam Games. According to The New York Times, the board allowed five of Milliat’s requested 10 female sports’ events, but only on the condition that she not use the word “Olympics.”

In 1928, 60 female gymnasts competed in five 12-person groups (one for each participating country: France, Italy, Great Britain, Hungary, and Holland) and only as a team, as opposed to individually, according to The Gymternet. The events included drills, apparatuses, and jumps, and the official rules at the time were vague, at best.

The women's U.S. team began competing in 1936, first placing in 1948 with the bronze medal.

Gymnastics grew in popularity following World War II and after the Soviet Union entered the Olympic scene at the Helsinki Games in 1952, according to the sport’s governing body, the F.I.G. In the 1980s and 1990s, with the likes of Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Miller, the U.S.A. rose as one of the globe’s top contenders in the sport, which today includes team and individual events in vault, beam, uneven bars, and floor exercises.

A gymnast vaulting the pommel horse during the 1908 Olympics. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rhythmic gymnastics, which incorporates music and dance to perform exercises with the hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon, came years later. According to NBC Olympics, the sport made a name for itself in World Championships between 1963 and 1973, but it didn’t make its Olympic debut until the 1984 Games in Los Angeles, as detailed by Olympics.com.

Before then, the F.I.G. didn’t recognize the women’s-only sport until 1961. However, it did appear in the1952 Helsinki Games and the 1956 Melbourne Games, but as part of the artistic gymnastics events.

According to NBC Olympics, the debut only featured four individual competitors, though a group event was introduced in the 1996 Atlanta Games. Not unlike artistic gymnastics, former Soviet states and Eastern Europe have dominated the competition, with Russia keeping 10 of 17 titles since it became an Olympic sport

Evita Griskenas currently leads the U.S.A. into the 2024 Games as the only American competing in rhythmic gymnastics. In a July 6, 2024, interview with Team U.S.A., one filled with fun sticker games and prompts, she discussed recent obstacles (such as breaking her foot), her faith in God, and the desire to keep rhythmic gymnastics alive and thriving.

“I want to leave a legacy in the rhythmic gymnastics world,” said Griskenas. “It’s slowly becoming more popular, and more people know what it is, and I just want to be able to share my love, my resiliency, passion, beliefs, commitments, and overcoming the odds with everyone who is part of my journey.”

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images