Who’s on the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team?

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team is an eclectic mix of seasoned veterans like Simone Biles and Suni Lee and talented newcomers such as Hezly Rivera.

Olympic champion Simone Biles is ready for her “redemption tour,” as she’s called it.

The gymnastics icon will be headed to her third Olympic Games—a feat that’s been achieved by just three other U.S. women gymnasts—after finishing in first place at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials.

Biles, who was memorably forced to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics after a bout of the "twisties," will be joined on the U.S. Women’s Olympic team by fellow Olympic veterans Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and newcomer Hezly Rivera.

As for the U.S. Men’s Olympic team, the newly established team headed to Paris is hoping to make a triumphant return to the podium after a long drought, according to NBC News. The last time the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team earned a medal in the sport was in 2008.

This year’s team will include Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

Here's what you need to know about the members of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

This is one gymnast who needs no introduction. With seven Olympic medals to her name, Biles is considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of her generation. The 27-year-old—whose best events, according to USA Today, are the floor exercise, vault and balance beam—was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics after experiencing a debilitating case of the "twisties," a dangerous mental block that causes gymnasts to lose their sense of space and dimension mid-air. Today, however, she’s stronger than ever and determined to write a successful new chapter in Paris on what she has dubbed her “redemption tour,” according to Time. She got off to a great start, taking the top slot at the just completed U.S. Olympic Trials.

Suni Lee

Sunisa Lee reacts as she is introduced to the spectators during the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic at the XL Centre, Hartford, on May 18th, 2024, in Hartford, Connecticut. USA. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Suni Lee made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when she became the first Asian-American woman to win gold in the women’s all-around even. Lee, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, hit her own stumbling block after a kidney condition forced her to step back from training. Today, Lee is on the mend and remains a force to be reckoned with on the uneven bars and balance beam. She proved her prowess at the U.S. Olympic Trials, where she took second.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles celebrates after competing on the uneven bars on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles, a longtime training partner of Biles, will also be making her Olympic return after helping the team to its silver medal in Tokyo. Chiles, who is known for bringing a fun, playful energy to competitions, excels at the uneven bars and floor exercise, but is also considered an asset because of the versatility she brings, according to USA Today. Chiles competed on the collegiate level for the University of California in Los Angeles.

Jade Carey

Jade Carey reacts after competing on the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Jade Carey is another familiar face making a return to the Women’s Olympic Team. Carey took home an individual gold medal for the floor exercise in Tokyo. After her run in Tokyo, Carey has been competing at the collegiate level for Oregon State University, where Time noted she is coached by her father, Brian Carey. Although Carey finished 15th at the 2023 national championships, she’s found recent success on the mat and is expected to help Team USA in the floor exercise and vault.

Hezly Rivera

Hezly Rivera prepares for her uneven bars routine on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

At just 16 years old, Hezly Rivera will be making her Olympic debut in Paris. The Oradell, New Jersey native made waves in 2023 when she was declared the U.S. junior champion, before moving to the senior level, where she landed sixth in the all-around national championships this year, according to USA Today. Rivera, who is known for her strong performances on beam and the uneven bars, is coached by Valeri and Anna Liukin, the parents of 2008 all-around champion Nastia Liukin, Time noted.

Frederick Richard

Fred Richard celebrates after competing in the floor exercise on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Frederick Richard finished on top in the Men's Olympic Trials, securing his spot on the U.S. Olympic team headed to Paris. The Massachusetts native and high-energy performer is also a social media star on TikTok and YouTube, documenting his greatest gymnastics victories along the way. Richard took the bronze all-around medal last year at the Artistic World Championships, according to NBC News, and is known to deliver on the floor and high bar. He is currently a student at the University of Michigan.

Brody Malone

Brody Malone competes on the Rings on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 27, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Brody Malone has overcome some impressive odds to be making his second trip to the Olympic Games. After competing in Tokyo, Malone fractured his leg and tore ligaments in his knee at the 2022 World Championship, leaving his future in the sport up in the air, according to Time. After undergoing months of rehab to learn to walk again, Malone was determined to return to the sport he loved and has worked hard to accomplish his goal. Malone, who was crowned world champion on the high bar in 2022, is expected to be a leader in team morale.

Asher Hong

Asher Hong competes on the Pommel Horse on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 27, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

It will be the first Olympic games for Asher Hong, who helped his team at Stanford University win the 2024 NCAA championship. Hong, who lists his hometown as Tomball, Texas, placed fifth at the Olympic Trials after earning high marks for the still rings and vault. At 20 years old, he’ll be the youngest member of the team.

Paul Juda

Paul Juda competes on the rings on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Paul Juda couldn't hold back the emotion and broke down in tears after learning he'd earned a spot on the U.S. Men's Olympic team headed to Paris, according to People. Juda, who attends the University of Michigan alongside Richard, finished in fourth place at the Olympic Trials to earn his ticket to the Olympics. The Des Plaines, Illinois native has already had a successful year and was declared the 2024 NCAA floor exercise champion and earned silver medals in the vault and team event at the competition, according to his bio on USA Gymnastics. He also was a 2023 world team bronze medalist.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik competes on the pommel horse during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials on June 29, 2024, in Minneapolis. Photo: Nikolas Liepins/Anadolu via Getty Images

As a four-time national champion on the pommel horse, Stephen Neoroscik is expected to bring his expertise on the event to Team USA, according to Time. Nedoroscik has perfected the event while training in Florida, alongside Malone. The Massachusetts native has proved his one versatile guy and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University in 2020, according to his on USA Gymnastics.