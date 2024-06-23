Emma Stone on Making Friendship Bracelets, Ripping Her Dress at the Oscars and Kinds of Kindness

Are Olympic Medals Real Gold? The Answer May Surprise You

For most athletes, winning the Olympic gold medal is the ultimate dream. It’s a symbol of perseverance, mastery and excellence — but is it real gold?

The answer may surprise you.

The gold medal is actually mostly made of silver and is simply plated with pure gold to give it that enviable golden glow.

According to The New York Times, the International Olympic Committee has set out requirements that gold medals must be made of at least 92.5 percent silver. They also have about 6 grams of gold in each medal.

While the silver medal is, not surprisingly, made of silver, NPR reported that this year’s bronze medals are made of a mix of copper, tin, and zinc alloy.

When did Olympians begin getting medals? The tradition of bestowing Olympic medals to the top athletes in each event can be traced all the way back to the first modern Olympic Games, which was held in Athens in 1896. That year, according to Olympics.com, first place winners were given a silver medal, diploma, and olive branch. Those who came in second received a medal made of bronze and copper, a diploma, and a branch of laurel. The first Olympic medals featured the face of ancient Greek god Zeus and included the inscription“ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑ,” which translates to Olympia. On the back side, there was a view of Acropolis, the year of the Games and another inscription written in Greek. The tradition of handing out gold, silver and bronze medals, according to officials, did not begin until the 1904 Olympic Games in St. Louis, Missouri.

How much is the gold medal worth? While there may be no way to calculate the sentimental value of winning an Olympic gold medal, the medals do have a monetary value. Gold medals are estimated to be worth approximately $750 to $850 simply based on the materials used to create them, according to NBC Sports.

