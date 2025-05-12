Super Bowl Champ Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys to Kickoff 2025 NFL Season

The first game of the 2025 NFL regular season is coming to NBC, and it's a classic matchup.

The next season of the NFL will kick off with two of the league's biggest brands going toe-to-toe. Put simply, the season-opener will be a must-watch for football fans.

Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico stopped by The TODAY Show to reveal the upcoming NFL regular season will launch this September on NBC, with a special Thursday night edition of Sunday Night Football. But that's not all. Tirico also revealed that the matchup will be between the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and their longtime NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

When does the 2025 NFL season kick off? The Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys will be broadcast Thursday, September 4 on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock, as with all other Sunday Night Football-branded games during the season.

Which teams play in the first game of the 2025 NFL season? The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys.

It's a big game for a number of reasons beyond being the season-opener, the first regular NFL game fans will be seeing since the Super Bowl last February. The Eagles, who pulled off a statement win against then-defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, will be coming back looking for a repeat, and they'll do it with many of their stars still in place, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley.

They'll face a Cowboys team that also has something to prove, but in a very different way. After an injury-plagued 2024 campaign that saw quarterback Dak Prescott sit out much of the season, the Cowboys have shored up their roster with new talent -- including a trade for former Steelers receiver George Pickens to add to Prescott's weapons -- and hope that a healthy Prescott will make all the difference as they kick off their new season. It's been 30 years since the Cowboys were last in a Super Bowl, and the world's most valuable sports franchise is still on the hunt for a team that will take them back to the Big Game.

Beating the Eagles in the season opener is far from the only step they'd need to take to get on that track, but it would definitely be a solid opening move for fans of Americas's Team. As for the Eagles, knocking off the Cowboys would be a quick way to prove they're still able to dominate in their quest for a Super Bowl repeat.

When is the full NFL schedule released for the 2025-2026 season? The full 2025-2026 NFL regular season schedule will be released on May 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Be sure to tune into NBC this fall to catch all the biggest NFL games on Sunday Night Football.