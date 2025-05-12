Peacock Reveals Courtside View, Exclusive Interactive Features for NBA Games (DETAILS)

Watch the NBA like you've never seen it before on Peacock this fall.

Ever wanted to sit courtside at an NBA game? The NBA on Peacock this fall has you covered — plus a whole lot more.

With the NBA coming to NBC and Peacock this fall, Peacock has revealed several new and innovative features that aim to make the NBA experience on Peacock truly unique with an unparalleled experience aimed at getting fans as close as ever to the action. The streamer is promising new ways for viewers to interact with the games they love, from exclusive views to interactive elements to make sure you don’t miss a shot or rebound along the way.

Peacock will stream exclusive Monday night NBA games during the season, in addition to NBC’s Tuesday night NBA exclusive games in the fall. NBC will also air Sunday Night Basketball starting in early 2026 for the back half of the 2025-2026 season, bringing primetime hoops to the time slot once Sunday Night Football wraps up with the NFL season.

“Peacock will be the most fun and engaging place to stream NBA games for longtime basketball fans and new ones, too,” Rick Cordella, President of NBC Sports, said in a statement. “We’re bringing the same level of innovation, inspiration and commitment that we’ve brought to so many other huge sports moments and leagues to deliver an intuitive, interactive and reliable streaming experience that the full range of NBA fans will enjoy.”

Here’s everything to know about what will make the NBA experience on Peacock different from anything that has come before.

Stephen Curry playing against the Dallas Mavericks on February 23, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photo: Juan Ocampo/NBAE/Getty Images

Peacock’s Exclusive ‘Courtside Live’ NBA View

One of the coolest features coming to Peacock’s exclusive NBA coverage is the Courtside Live view, which will give fans streaming the game a chance to slide into a coveted courtside seat to watch the energy and atmosphere of an NBA game up close and personal. Peacock promises this specially curated viewing experience will spotlight the moments fans care about and allow them to take control of how they watch – from the player arrivals and their latest fits to pre-game shoot arounds, player spotlights, and even courtside reactions from celebrity row, where all the stars sit to take in the action.

The Courtside Live view is slated to debut on Peacock in the back half of the upcoming NBA season.

Peacock ScoreCard is “bingo meets fantasy sports”

Peacock Mini-Games. Photo: Peacock

Peacock will be giving fans some new, interactive ways to tune-in while watching the NBA this season, including the new Peacock ScoreCard feature, described as a first-of-its-kind, real-time streaming experience that is like "bingo meets fantasy sports.” It will be available on both TV and mobile.

Fans will have the option to scroll to choose a game card based on a team or theme, and then earn points depending on what happens during the game. Personalized Peacock ScoreCard alerts will let fans know how they are doing live during the game with their choices and how they stack up against other players. Top-ranked fans might even see their username on-air as part of a season leaderboard.

Peacock Performance View offers real-time stats

Fans who want to get really into the details of the game will have all the data they need with Peacock’s Performance View feature, a new viewing mode fans can toggle on or off that unlocks real time stats and a whole lot more. Fans can follow which players are on shooting streaks, and even where on the court they’re statistically most likely to score from next. Basically, the on-screen data overlay can help fans understand what might happen to change the game, before it actually does.

Peacock offers Instant Game Access for NBA

NBA fans looking to catch the latest Peacock exclusive game won’t have to look far to find the roundball action, as Peacock is debuting Instant Game Access for fans, via the Live in Browse feature that will allow fans to jump straight into the game as soon as they open the Peacock app. There will also be real-time insights and stats on the home page to provide instant context about the game so you’ll know everything whenever you jump in.

For fans who miss the start of the game, don’t worry, there will also be a feature allowing views to catch-up via the key plays in the game even while the game is still live. For mobile users, there will also be a dedicated Can’t Miss Highlights playlist with the latest game highlights and notable pre-and-post moments from across the league. And of course, with one tap from there, fans can jump right into the game live on Peacock.

The NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this fall!