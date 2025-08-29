Who Are the Starting Quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season?

The 2025-2026 NFL regular season is finally upon us. The action kicks off Thursday, September 4, with the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles taking on longtime rivals the Dallas Cowboys on NBC and Peacock, and continues for the rest of the year. So it's time to root for your favorite teams, and get to know some new rosters.

This season we will see no shortage of well-known stars taking the field, from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. But we'll also see rookies trying to make names for themselves, and veterans still fighting for one last big win on their way out of the league. That's the story at every position, but it's most visible among the quarterbacks. So, to prepare for the new season, let's take a closer look at each team's starting QB, and how they got to this point.

The starting quarterbacks for every NFL team in 2025

San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images

After becoming a rookie sensation in 2022 and leading the 49ers back to the playoffs in 2023, Brock Purdy and the Niners struggled in 2024. The injury-plagued team missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record, and finished last in the NFC West. Now, Purdy and his fellow 49ers are out to change that, and they've certainly proven in the past that they've got the talent to pull it off.

Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams

A highly touted rookie heading into the 2024 season, Williams struggled as the Bears starter, going 5-12 and taking more sacks than any other quarterback last year. That's a rough spot to be in, but there's reason to hope that Williams, who set a league record for most rookie passes without an interception, can build on last season's victories in 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

After an injury-shorted 2023 season, Joe Burrow was back with a vengeance in 2024, leading the league in pass attempts, passing yards, and passing touchdowns even as the Bengals struggled to a 9-8 record that kept them out of the playoffs. Now, four years after his first Super Bowl appearance, Burrow his hoping his high-powered arm, along with a few new offensive weapons, can turn the Bengals' fortunes around.

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

No surprise here, the Bills are keeping the 2024 NFL MVP under center for the 2025 season. In seven seasons with the Bills so far, Allen has taken his team to the postseason six times, including a trip to the AFC Championship last season in which they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's developed as a passer, he's still a huge rushing threat, and there's no doubt he's eyeing a Super Bowl appearance this time out.

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix

Bo Nix stepped up in his rookie season in Denver, starting all 17 games and leading the team to a 10-7 record and a trip to the playoffs. That means room to grow, and the Broncos are once again counting on Nix as their starting quarterback to see what he can pull off at Mile High this season.

Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray

Last season marked the first time that Kyler Murray has played a full 17-game campaign after injury-plagued seasons left him with only half the starts for the Cardinals. The Cardinals unfortunately finished last season 8-9, but Murray still has the starting job, and he's hoping for a better year in Arizona this time out.

Cleveland Browns - Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco probably thought he'd never be here. After a career with the Ravens that saw him win a Super Bowl and become one of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks, he's spent the last few years as a veteran backup. He became something a folk hero in Cleveland when he stepped in at the end of the 2023 season and led them to the playoffs. Now, after a year in Indianapolis, he's back under center for the Browns, and he's got the starting job. Flacco's veteran presence was good enough to beat out rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shadeur Sanders for the job, and it'll be interesting to see what kind of magic he might have left.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield

After bouncing around to a couple of different teams following his stint in Cleveland, Baker Mayfield seems to have found a home in Tampa. In two seasons as starter for the Bucs, he's led the team to two consecutive playoff appearances, and last season put up some of the best numbers of his career (though he also led the league in interceptions). With his feet firmly under him in Tampa Bay, it's time to see what Mayfield can do to build on a pair of successful seasons.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

Herbert returns for his sixth season with the Chargers, and he's coming off arguably his best season. In 2024 the Chargers went 11-6, made the playoffs, and saw Herbert throw the lowest interception percentage of any quarterback in the league under new head coach Jim Harbuagh. Herbert and Harbaugh will definitely be looking to build on that in 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs off the field after the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images

Absolutely no surprise here. The Chiefs are keeping their superstar, arguably the best quarterback in the league right now, for his ninth season in Kansas City. Mahomes already has two league MVP awards and three Super Bowl rings to his name, and he'll turn 30 during the 2025 season, so he's still got a lot of good football left to play.

Indianapolis Colts - Daniel Jones

After two rough seasons with Anthony Richardson, one plagued by injury and the other by simple football issues, the Colts are making a change this season. Richardson will move to backup in his third NFL season, and Daniel Jones, who comes to Indy from the New York Giants, will take the starting spot. Jones had his own struggles in New York, but everyone's hoping a change of scenery, and a new offense, will allow him to reach his full potential.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

Last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to the team's best record in more than three decades in 2024, and took the team all the way to the NFC Championship. For the first time in a long time, Washington fans have a lot to look forward to heading into a new season, and Daniels is a big reason why.

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Last season was a bust for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott only started half the season due to injury, and the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now, Prescott's back as the starter for 2025, he's got some new offensive weapons courtesy of trades and draft picks, and he's hoping for a big turnaround. We just have to see if he can pull it off.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa

After another season shortened by concussions, Tagovailoa is back for his sixth season with the Dolphins, hoping to turn the team's high-powered offense into big wins yet again. Last season, while he was healthy, he led the league in completion percentage, though he only got to play in 11 games and the team missed the playoffs. Will that change this year? Stay tuned.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Eagles will start the 2025 season at the top. They're the defending Super Bowl champions and Jalen Hurts is the defending Super Bowl MVP. That means expectations are very high, but most of the pieces of the Eagles' high-powered offense are back in place, including Hurts, so we'll just have to see if anyone can topple them this time.

Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix spent most of his rookie season in Atlanta backing up Kirk Cousins, before finally taking over as starter for the last three games of the season. Now, he's the starter for real, kicking off the season with Cousins as his backup. He's got some reps under his belt, and some starts, so now it's time for full-speed as a starting quarterback. Let's see what he's got.

New York Giants - Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is about to start under center at the fourth NFL team of his career. After a long, Super Bowl-winning run in Seattle, he bounced to Denver for two seasons, then to Pittsburgh for one, where he shared quarterback duties with Justin Fields. Now, he's the starter for the Giants, a team that's looking for a rebound after struggling big time in the NFC East last season. All that's left is to see how much Wilson has left to offer.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

Last season was a rough one in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence only played 10 games due to injury, and by the end of the campaign the team fired both its head coach and its general manager. That means leadership changes, but Lawrence will stay under center for the Jaguars, with the hope that some new coaching will help him turn the team around.

New York Jets - Justin Fields

After three seasons in Chicago, Fields spent the 2024 season in Pittsburgh, where he became part of a two-quarterback attack behind veteran Russell Wilson. Then the Steelers cleaned house, sending both Wilson and Fields to different teams. Now, Fields will be taking over as the starter in New York, where the team is fresh off two rough years with Aaron Rodgers and hoping some young talent will spell success.

Detroit Lions - Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws over the middle to Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday January 21, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo: Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Lions had an incredible regular season in 2024, going 15-2 before they were upset in the divisional round of the playoffs. Jared Goff, now starting his fifth season in Detroit, was a key reason why, hitting career best marks in passer rating, completion percentage, and passing touchdowns. Now the question becomes whether or not the Lions can win the biggest games under a playoff spotlight, something Goff is no doubt hoping to address.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love

Entering his third season as the full-time starter, taking over from Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love has a lot to build on. He's turned in winning records and taken his team to the playoffs in both of his seasons as starter so far, and with a strengthened team around him, there's a chance for the Packers to go even further this season.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

After starting most of his rookie season in Carolina, Young spent last season trading off starting jobs with veteran Andy Dalton. Now, he's been named the starter for the Panthers' season opener after a 2024 marked by struggles and incremental improvement. We just have to see if he can hold on to the gig, or if he'll once again be battling for backup status.

New England Patriots - Drake Maye

Maye began last season as a backup in New England, but after starter Jacoby Brissett struggled through the first five games of the season, the rookie stepped up as the new starter. It was a rough season in general for the Patriots, as Maye went 3-9 in his 12 starts, but now the rookie jitters are hopefully gone, and there's room for improvement under center as Maye steps up as the Day 1 starter.

Las Vegans Raiders - Geno Smith

A veteran who's spent much of his career as a backup, Geno Smith saw a revival over the last three seasons in Seattle, where as a starter he put up the best numbers of his career, including passing for more than 4,300 yards in 2024. Now, he's in Vegas, where the Raiders are hoping he can bring more of that passing skill to their offense. It's Smith's 13th season in the league, so it'll be interesting to see how his veteran presence works with the Raiders.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford left Detroit for Los Angeles and promptly won a Super Bowl, and he's been trying to get back there ever since. He heads into 2025 with two straight playoff appearances, and will start his 17th NFL season leading the Rams offense once again. Will he get to the playoffs a third straight time? We'll know soon enough.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball and looks to pass during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson is still fighting to get the Ravens back to the Super Bowl, and every year it seems like they've got a solid shot. The two-time MVP is back for his eighth season in Baltimore, after a 2024 campaign that saw them lose in the Division round of the playoffs. Jackson led the league in passer rating, yards per completion, and yards per rushing attempt last year, so we know he's lost none of his potential to win. All that's left is to see how far the Ravens can go.

New Orleans Saints - Spencer Rattler

The Saints had a very rocky 2024, and that includes then-rookie Spencer Rattler. Starting six games as part of an injury-rattled QB lineup, Rattler lost them all, but new head coach Kellen Moore sees him as the team's future heading into 2025. So, Rattler has the starting job, but don't be surprised to see some shake-ups if the Saints continue struggling.

Seattle Seahawks - Sam Darnold

After years spent floating around as a backup, Sam Darnold landed the starting job for the Vikings in 2024, taking over for the injured J.J. McCarthy, and had a fantastic year. The team went 14-3 and headed to the playoffs, but with McCarthy back for 2025, Darnold found a new home. Now, he'll take on the starting job in Seattle after throwing for more than 4,300 yards in Minnesota. Can he repeat that feat in a new city?

Pittsburgh Steelers - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is still trying to make his second act click. After a stellar career with the Packers that saw him win four league MVPs and a Super Bowl, he went to the Jets two seasons ago and promptly suffered a season-ending injury. Last year he started every game, but the Jets only went 5-12. Now, he's in Pittsburgh, hoping that working with coach Mike Tomlin will give him the triumphant exit from the league he's wanted all along. He's the NFL's oldest active player, so he needs to make this season count.

Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans scrambles under pressure from Nick Herbig of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Texans continue to have high hopes for C.J. Stroud in his third season. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year two years ago, and he's led Houston to two consecutive playoff appearances, where they've won at least one playoff game each time. That means they're AFC contenders, and Stroud is a big reason why, so it's no wonder he's still got the starting job.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward

The Titans fired their head coach after a very disappointing 2024 season, and with previous starter Will Levis on injured reserve, there was room for some new blood. The Titans got it in the form of Cam Ward, who's coming off an incredible final college season in Miami, and who won the starting job over veteran Brandon Allen. Ward's capable of great things on a football field, and now we just have to see if he can translate his talents to the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings - J.J. McCarthy

Though he had a shot at the starting job during his rookie season, a preseason injury sidelined J.J. McCarthy while the Vikings had a pretty remarkable 2024 season under quarterback Sam Darnold. Now Darnold has moved on, and it's time for McCarthy to step up and finally show the NFL what he's got after a year spent watching and learning. It'll be very interesting to see how his first active season turns out.

