Patrick Mahomes’ Blunt Take on the Chiefs Ahead of Sunday Night Football: “We’ve Lost Too Many”

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Now 2-3, the Kansas City Chiefs have a losing record for just the second time in the Patrick Mahomes era.

In a shocking upset, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-28 on Monday night. It’s a tough loss for Mahomes and the usually outstanding Chiefs, considering K.C. squandered a 14-point lead they held in the second quarter. And it's indicative of the tough start the team's having this year in the NFL.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

After the grueling contest, the three-time Super Bowl MVP did not mince words. As he and the Chiefs look to rebound against the 4-1 Detroit Lions this weekend on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, let's take a look at his comments about how the Chiefs' season is going thus far.

RELATED: Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Everything to Know

Patrick Mahomes on losing "too many games" already this NFL season

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs off the field after the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images

"Obviously, it sucks," Mahomes stated to reporters after the game. "You let a game slip away. …They closed it out there at the end. It still sucks whenever you get a lead like that, and you're not able to hold it through the rest of the game."

Mahomes feels the sting potentially more than other QBs around the league would because it’s such alien territory for the elite signal caller to be in. Prior to stomaching this gut-wrenching defeat, Kansas City’s prodigal son had led his team to victory in 22 consecutive games when up by 14 points – an impressive streak second only behind the Detroit Lions with 26 straight wins, per the NFL.

While the Chiefs’ 11 one-score victories last year were the most in NFL history, the tables seem to be turning this year with Kansas City already amassing three one-score losses. For Mahomes, the personnel have performed when called upon, but too many self-inflicted wounds continue to leave the door open for their opponents.

"We have the guys, and we've executed at certain points in games and looked really good, and then we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles or whatever that is," opined Mahomes in K.C.’s post-game press conference. "We've kinda done that to ourselves all year long. It's kinda been one guy here or there. In this league, it's so close that those [mistakes] change games.”

RELATED: Who Are the Starting Quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season?

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

Case in point, beyond Mahomes’ pick-six, the 13 penalties committed by the Chiefs against the Jaguars were tied for the team's most since facing the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Taking to the podium, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid echoed Mahomes’ same frustration.

"Whether I agree with them or don't agree with them, it doesn't matter," noted Reid of the penalties. "They called them. And so you have that many penalties, you give up field position. You can out-stat them to death, but it doesn't matter. It's the score that matters, and we've got to take care of business there."

RELATED: All the Rule Changes for the 2025 NFL Season Explained

Despite the Chiefs collapsing in the end, Mahomes still completed more than 70 percent of his throws for a total of 318 yards, including linking up with Travis Kelce for his solo touchdown of the day.



Still, for Mahomes, a true competitor and scholar of the game who recognizes just how razor-thin the margin of error can be in the NFL, the Chiefs have to improve or continue to face the brutal sting of disappointment as the season continues.

“We got to be better,” Mahomes continued. “We’ve lost too many games already. We got to find a way to be better as a team and come together and play better throughout the rest of the season.”