Who Are the Winners of Love Island Games Season 2? The Results Revealed

After three dramatic weeks in the Villa, two Islanders are walking away from Love Island Games $250,000 richer.

After the Season 2 finale aired on Peacock on Sunday, October 5, only one couple remained standing: Isaiah Campbell and Lucinda Strafford. The best part? In the episode's sweetest moment, Isaiah revealed that he would be splitting the grand prize with his partner! Tyrique Hyde and Justine Ndiba came in second place, while Toby Aromolaran and Sydney Paight were third.

After winning the finale's Mega Duel, the remaining Islanders voted for who — between Isaiah and Lucinda — deserved the prize money, with Isaiah earning the majority of the votes. Even though he had the option to keep all $250,000 for himself, the 24-year-old chose "love" in the end — echoing his partner's choice — and revealed that he would split his winnings with Lucinda.

Isaiah and Lucinda open up about their Love Island Games Season 2 victory

The cast of Love Island Games appears on Episode 218. Photo: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

RELATED: Are Chris & Kay Kay Together After Love Island Games? What They Said (UPDATE)

In an interview with Host Ariana Madix just moments after their win, Isaiah and Lucinda were on cloud nine. When asked if they ever thought they'd be crowned the winners of Love Island Games Season 2, Lucinda gave her honest thoughts.

"Absolutely not," Lucinda said. "Honesty, I told my mum, 'I'm probably gonna get my phone back in a few days,' so the fact that now we've won… I can't wait to tell my mum!"

Isaiah credited his strategy and mindset as the reasons for his success throughout the competition.

"Honestly, I don't think you need to come in ever expecting anything," Isaiah explained. "I'm never greedy, I'm always humble, so I think just coming in and having fun and obviously trying to find a connection was my way to go — and my journey in here was pitch-perfect."

Watch Isaiah and Lucinda's entire post-victory interview here.

Near the end of their interview, Ariana asked what motivated them during the epic Mega Duel — was it love, or was it money?

The cast of Love Island Games appears on Episode 218. Photo: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

"I think it was my family, friends, and you," Lucinda said, looking up at Isaiah. "I wasn't thinking of money."

Isaiah echoed his partner's comments. He did it for his family back home and "obviously, for us," he said, gesturing toward Lucinda.

Of course, the question on every viewer's mind is obvious: Can Isaiah and Lucinda navigate their blossoming relationship in the real world? After all, there's a literal ocean between them: Isaiah calls Delray, Florida, his home while Lucinda lives across the pond in Brighton, England.

Only time will tell, but for now, Isaiah and Lucinda have 250,000 reasons to celebrate.