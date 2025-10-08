Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Whether it's IMAX, Prime Video early screenings or opening day tickets, we've got all of your options!

How to Get Your Tickets to Wicked: For Good Right Now! Opening Night, IMAX & More

Time to hold space in your personal bubbles and get your wands at the ready because tickets are now officially on sale for Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good!

The second part of Jon M. Chu's Wicked cinematic adaptation of author Gregory Maguire's bestselling book of the same name continues the epic arc of friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), and the ultimate fate of the Land of Oz.

RELATED: Dorothy Finally Arrives in Oz in Breathtaking Final Trailer for Wicked: For Good (WATCH)

Elphaba is now on her own, dubbed the "Wicked Witch of the West" and labeled an enemy of the state by the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), while the Wizard's advisor Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and a conflicted Glinda now works with them in the Emerald City. Sides will be taken, truths will be revealed and young Dorothy from the strange land of Kansas will finally appear too.

Below is everything you need to know about how to grab your Wicked: For Good tickets now, so you can see it when you want in theaters this November. There's also an IMAX option. And if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can possibly score tickets for an early screening!

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

When does Wicked: For Good arrive in theaters? The only way to watch Wicked: For Good is to see it during its theatrical run beginning November 21, 2025 (with preview screenings starting Thursday evening). At some point in 2026, both Wicked films will be available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

To properly pre-game for this thrillifying event, be sure to watch NBC on Thursday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET for an exclusive two-hour Wicked: For Good special featuring the songs of both films as sung by Academy Award-nominated cast members Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda). The special will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock the next day.

How can you get tickets to Wicked: For Good?

Tickets are on sale at Fandango and everywhere else as of Wednesday, October 8 at 8:00 am ET.

You can purchase tickets right here.

RELATED: Loungefly Reveals Magical Wicked: For Good Collection (Exclusive)

For those who are obsessed with all things Wicked, there will be a special double feature event in select theaters on November 20, 2025 where you can watch Wicked: Part 1 and Wicked: For Good back-to-back. Book tickets to that event here.

Wicked: For Good (2025) Photo: Universal Pictures

How to watch Wicked: For Good in IMAX? Wicked: For Good will also be released in an IMAX version, and a 3D version in select theaters. Get tickets and showtime information for the IMAX showings right here.

How to see Wicked: For Good early if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber

Also on Wednesday, October 8 at 8:00 am ET, Amazon Prime members will be able to buy tickets to see the film on Monday, November 17 in select theaters across the U.S. Fandango has a link here, or you can learn more and sign up to be notified for early tickets here.