Tyra Banks will shake things up on Season 4 of the Peacock show, guest-starring as a character who will clash with Viv (Cassandra Freeman).

Tyra Banks' Guest Role on Bel-Air Is So Different Than Her Fresh Prince Character

Brace yourselves, Bel-Air fans. A character played by none other than Tyra Banks is set to shake things up on the fourth and final season of the Peacock show.

The model, actress, and TV personality will guest star as someone who will clash with one of the drama series' main characters, Vivian Banks (Cassandra Freeman), who's the aunt of Will (Jabari Banks).

Viewers may remember that Banks also appeared in the 1990s sitcom that Bel-Air is reimagined from, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But don't expect to see her in that same role.

Who will Tyra Banks play in Bel-Air Season 4? Banks will play "a former college classmate with a big personality who Viv is reluctantly reunited with." As for what bothers Viv about Banks' character, fans will have to wait for the episode to arrive to find out. The character is different from the one that Banks played in the original series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which she appeared on as Jackie Ames, Will's ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia.

Tyra Banks Photo: NBC; Peacock

Peacock's Bel-Air is inspired by Morgan Stevenson Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which aired from 1990 to 1996 on NBC and starred Will Smith. Bel-Air takes a dramatic approach to the world seen on that sitcom, while exploring Will’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air in an updated take.

When does Season 4 of Bel-Air begin? Bel-Air will debut on Peacock on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Who will star in the final season of Bel-Air? In addition to Jabari Banks returning as Will and Cassandra Freeman coming back as Vivian Banks, Bel-Air's Season 4 cast will be rounded out by Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones are in recurring guest star roles.

Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) and Philip (Adrian Holmes) appears on Bel-Air Season 3 Episode 1 "Baby, I'm Back". Photo: Travis Ellison/Peacock

