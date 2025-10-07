The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8: Who Made the Cut?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The field for the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 is now locked after New Zealand’s Shane van Gisbergen captured the checkered flag this weekend at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He may not be in contention for any hardware at the Cup Series Championship in Phoenix (exclusively airing on NBC and Peacock), but that didn’t stop the speedster from Down Under from seizing his fifth consecutive road-course victory.

As SVG continued to cement his legacy as the best road-course racer in NASCAR’s top flight, plenty of drama unfolded back in the pack during the climatic finish to the Round of 12, including multiple drivers crossing the finish line in reverse. Ross Chastain tried to conjure another spectacular finish with a move reminiscent of his epic “Hail Melon,” but the Florida wheelman instead spun into Denny Hamlin to end his day. Joey Logano clinched the final spot for the semifinal round, while Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick from 23XI Racing as well as Austin Cindric from Team Penske were all eliminated.

RELATED: NBC Sports NASCAR Announcers for 2025 Season: Which Commentators Are in the Booth?

With the postseason contenders revving up for the South Point 400 this Sunday, October 12 on USA Network, here’s a look at the eight remaining drivers in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The action returns to NBC and Peacock for the final three races of the postseason: the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 19, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, and the Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.

Meet the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 Drivers

1. Denny Hamlin – 4,036 points

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Progressive Toyota, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 05, 2025 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo: Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin rolls into the Round of 8 with nothing but the wind at his sails. Counting Las Vegas, Talladega and Martinsville, Michael Jordan’s business partner has amassed a total of nine career wins at the three tracks he'll soon face in this round, including six victories on “The Paperclip” alone.

2. Ryan Blaney – 4,034 points

No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney speaks with the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on August 27, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Just two points behind Hamlin is former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. He was unsuccessful this season on the three upcoming tracks he’ll see this round – he landed in 35th at Sin City and 37th at Talladega – but that hasn’t always been the case. He scored a crucial victory at Martinsville last year to advance, and he’s won three times previously at Talladega.

3. Kyle Larson – 4,032 points

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Ruby Chevrolet, enters his car for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 07, 2024 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Kyle Larson has history on his side as the Round of 8 begins. He may occasionally struggle on shorter tracks, but the wily vet is a three-time winner at Las Vegas. Though he’s never had an issue coping with the pressure of the postseason – or pressure in general – an early victory in Sin City would not only take the edge off ahead of Martinsville, it would lock Yung Money into the desert-bound Championship 4.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2025 NASCAR Season on NBC & Peacock: Times, Dates & More

4. William Byron – 4,032 points

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, looks on during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 23, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

William Byron knows what it takes to win at both Las Vegas and Martinsville, but he hasn’t been much of a threat so far in the playoffs. His speed’s been inconsistent and, due to an evolving, risk-averse nature on the track, we haven’t seen Willy B score more than his solo Top 5 finish this postseason.

5. Christopher Bell – 4,028 points

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DEWALT Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Last year, a controversial call ended Christopher Bell’s postseason run in the Round of 8 at Martinsville, but the Joe Gibbs Racing talent seems to have put it all in his rearview. Coming off back-to-back Top 3 finishes, Bell remains poised and focused on the track. That said, considering he crashed out in his last two Talladega races, his best shot at clinching a berth in the Championship 4 will most likely be back at Martinsville where he won in 2022 to advance.

6. Chase Elliott – 4,018 points

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 UniFirst Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 12, 2024. Photo: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Like his HMS comrade Larson, nothing ever seems to ruffle Chase Elliott’s feathers. Though some might say his Kansas win catalyzed his confidence boost, he’s strutting into the Round of 8 with extra swagger for a reason. He bagged Top 5 finishes at Talladega and Martinsville earlier in the year, in addition to a Top 10 finish in Vegas.

RELATED: NASCAR: News, Videos, Stats, Highlights, Results & More

7. Chase Briscoe – 4,018 points

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 31, 2025 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Chase Briscoe has certainly defied expectations this season in the Cup Series, but he arguably faces his tallest task yet as he prepares for the Round of 8. Out of the next three tracks in the semifinal round, he’s notched only one Top 10 finish this season, and that was at Martinsville – the final race of the round.

8. Joey Logano – 4,008 points

No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2025 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Joey Logano may have just barely eked into the Round of 8, finishing 21st and 20th in the last two races, but the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is headed back to comfortable territory. Last year, his Vegas victory propelled him to Phoenix, where he ultimately hoisted the Bill France Cup.

The NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 motors into Las Vegas this Sunday, October 12 with the South Point 400, airing exclusively on USA Network. The action zooms to NBC and Peacock for the final three races of the postseason: the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 19, the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 26, and the Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.