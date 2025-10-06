Downey — who you might've seen in 2025's One Battle After Another — had a legendary career on Saturday Night Live.

Downey Wrote That, a Documentary on SNL Writer Jim Downey, Is Coming to Peacock

A documentary on longtime Saturday Night Live writer Jim Downey is coming to Peacock on October 17.

Downey Wrote That, an hour-long film chronicling Downey's incredible career, will explore "the sketches, contributions and enduring influence of one of the most impactful comedy writers in the history of Saturday Night Live," per an October 6 release from the streamer. "While diving into the storied history of television’s most iconic and longest-running comedy institution, the documentary will uncover the mastery of Downey’s craft as the show’s behind-the-scenes comedic architect for over three decades," it states.

Watch the trailer for Downey Wrote That here.

The writer behind many iconic sketches, Downey joined SNL as a writer in 1976, a year after it first premiered on NBC. Downey holds the record as longest-running writer in the show's history. He's also done a bit of acting, including in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2025 film One Battle After Another.

You might think of Downey Wrote That as a companion piece to Morgan Neville's four-part Beyond Saturday Night docuseries, currently streaming on Peacock. And as with that series, it will feature many famous faces from the show (more on that below). "Jim Downey is the best writer that I ever worked with," Bill Murray, who started on the show the same year, says in the trailer.

When does Downey Wrote That premiere? Stream Downey Wrote That only on Peacock starting October 17, 2025.

Lorne Michaels and Jim Downey appear on Saturday Night Live "Jim Downey Press Conference". Photo: NBC via Getty Images

What celebrities are in Downey Wrote That? In addition to interviews with Downey, the 60-minute documentary will feature a lot of famous faces from both the SNL cast and former writers, including Fred Armisen, Andy Breckman, Dana Carvey, Greg Daniels, Will Forte, Al Franken, Bill Hader, Darrell Hammond, Jon Lovitz, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Garrett Morris, John Mulaney, Laraine Newman, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk, Lawrence O’Donnell, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Martin Short, Robert Smigel, David Spade, Emily Spivey, Ben Stiller and Kenan Thompson, as well as David Letterman.

So what did Jim Downey write?

As the trailer highlights, Downey wrote many political sketches, including iconic "First Presidential Debate: Al Gore and George W. Bush" starring Darrell Hammond and Will Ferrell, as well as cold opens featuring Dana Carvey as President George Bush. He also famously wrote Chris Farley's star-making "Chippendales Audition" sketch co-starring Patrick Swayze.

Chippendale's Audition

Other classics penned by Downey include "Colon Blow" starring Phil Hartman, and many of Norm Macdonald's "Weekend Update" segments.

Jim Downey has won 5 Emmys for SNL, including one for SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Downey's impact on Saturday Night Live extends all the way to the 50th anniversary. In addition to his four previous Emmy wins for writing on SNL, Downey earned a 2025 Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special trophy alongside current and former staff writers for February's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Downey also briefly appeared in the special — wearing an eyepatch — during a monologue gag that found the writers exiled outside (watch that above).

Kevin Nealon and Jim Downey attend the Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special event on May 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images/Netflix

Jim Downey's acting roles include on in One Battle After Another

Downey played Sandy Irvine, a member of the Christmas Adventures Club, in 2025's One Battle After Another (and got a lot of funny lines!). He also popped up in pal Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2; in 1995, Downey played the principal in Billy Madison.

He's also guest-starred on shows like Veep and 30 Rock, and movies including There Will Be Blood. And, of course, he's made SNL sketch appearances over the years, like in 1988's "First CityWide Change Bank."