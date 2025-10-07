Love Island's Jeremiah Brown to Make Acting Debut on St. Denis Medical (DETAILS)

Jeremiah Brown's tenure on Love Island USA Season 7 may not have ended in the way he hoped for, but fans will be happy to know that they'll be seeing more of the star very soon — but not as an Islander.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of St. Denis Medical on Monday, November 3 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Brown will make his television acting debut in an upcoming Season 2 episode of the hit NBC comedy St. Denis Medical. While the 25-year-old was known for being part of almost too much drama to count while on Love Island USA, he's ready to seize the acting opportunity of a lifetime with his guest-starring role on the single-camera sitcom.

Brown will play Jeff, a handsome Ultimate Frisbee jock waiting for his roommate to get discharged from the hospital.

Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

After Brown's elimination from Love Island USA Season 7 — an exit that had his fellow Islanders claim that "he's not getting the full experience" and "he's not doing Love Island the correct way" — Brown will look to grab the spotlight once more with one of the most anticipated guest appearances of NBC's fall season.

His episode's air date is not confirmed yet.

Here's everything to know about St. Denis Medical Season 2

Mark your calendars: Season 2 of St. Denis Medical premieres Monday, November 3 at 8/7c on NBC.

Season 2's slate of guest stars is impressive, too — and Love Island fans will be happy to know that Brown isn't the only alum who will be appearing on the show this season, either! Host Ariana Madix will also appear guest star as Dr. Emerson.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The cast is just as excited about the news season as fans are. During a recent conversation with NBC Insider, Josh Lawson, who plays the hilariously misguided — albeit talented — surgeon Dr. Bruce, surprised fans with a sweet sentiment about his character.

"Believe it or not, I really enjoy the actual 'doctoring' part of the character," he admitted. "I hope they throw more and more complicated emergencies and surgeries at me. They're always conscious of making the medical sequences as truthful as possible, and I love learning about that world."

Need a refresher ahead of the new season? All Season 1 episodes of St. Denis Medical are now available to stream on Peacock.