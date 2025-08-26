Who Is Bryce Underwood? Everything to Know About Michigan Wolverines' New Quarterback

What is it about the Midwest that makes it such fertile ground for quarterbacks? As seems to be the case every year in College Football, the Big Ten and Notre Dame (catch games all season long on NBC and Peacock) is brimming with talent at the game's most critical position.

We've already discussed CJ Carr's ascendance at Notre Dame and Julian Sayin's origin to Ohio State, but perhaps the most electric new face under center this season is Michigan's new starting quarterback, the true freshman phenom, Michigan native Bryce Underwood. Here's what you need to know about the nation's top-ranked recruit.

Who is Michigan’s new quarterback for the 2025 season? Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore officially named true freshman Bryce Underwood as the Wolverines' starting quarterback for the 2025 College Football season, beating out other quarterbacks Jadyn Davis, Mikey Keene, and Jake Garcia.

Bryce Underwood, #19, of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before the Maize vs Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/ONIT

Underwood, a product of Belleville High School in the Detroit area, had initially committed to LSU before deciding to keep his allegiances in state. And that huge recruiting coup, helped out by a pitch from former Wolverine Tom Brady, might just put the 14th-ranked Wolverines in prime position to snag their second National Championship in three years.

After throwing for 11,488 yards, 152 touchdowns, and earning a 50-4 record and two Michigan state championships while playing at Belleville, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Underwood has been named by NBC Sports as the player most likely to have the biggest immediate impact on his team's success.

“I feel like nobody’s seen a freshman like me,” Underwood said in an interview with the Big Ten Network (via NBC Sports).

“I think he’s grown every single day since he’s been on campus,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told reporters at the Big Ten media days event. “He’s been with us since December. Continues to do everything he can to be, one, the best teammate he can be; two, to be the best student he can be; and then, three, to be the best football player that he can be and quarterback that he can be for our football team.”

Michigan's 2025-2026 college football season

Bryce Underwood, #19, of the Michigan Wolverines prepares to receive the ball during the second half of the Michigan Maize vs Blue Spring Football Game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

After winning the 2023 National Championship, the Wolverines faltered (by comparison) last season with an 8-5 record that saw their quarterbacks throw more interceptions than touchdown passes. Underwood should help turn that around in a hurry.

Of course, playing in the Big Ten, nothing is easy, as the Wolverines are slated to play some of the conference's finest, including USC, Wisconsin, and their rival, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. But they'll be tested well before conference play too, including kicking off the season against New Mexico on Big Ten Saturday Night, August 30, 7:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

