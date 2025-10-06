New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs Shines in Upset Win Over Buffalo Bills: "100%" Personal

Every Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC and Peacock has its standouts. Under the bright lights, in primetime, when you're the only NFL game on television, certain players just thrive.

When the New England Patriots rolled into Buffalo for their SNF matchup with the Bills on October 5, they brought not one but two standouts: Second-year quarterback Drake Maye and veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. But Diggs' performance in particular felt like something special, because he has a history in Buffalo, and Diggs himself agreed that his best game in years was thanks to his return to the Bills' home field for the first time since he was traded in 2024.

In the Patriots 23-20 upset win in Buffalo Sunday night, Diggs caught 10 passes for 146 yards, averaging more than 14 yards per catch and proving to be an essential target for Maye, establishing a connection that might be the catalyst the Patriots offense needs after years of struggling. So, why was this game so special? Let's take a closer look.

Why did the Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs, #14, of the Buffalo Bills looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Diggs spent four seasons in Buffalo, from 2020 through 2023, and his first season established the wide receiver as a major Bills star. He led the league in both catches and total yards in the 2020 season, and his connection with Bills quarterback Josh Allen made them one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL. But it didn't last all that long.

By 2023, Diggs and Allen didn't seem to have the same field chemistry, and off the field, Diggs began to show signs that he was restless in Buffalo. After cryptic social media posts and interviews on the subject of leaving the team, in the spring of 2024 he was traded to the Houston Texans in a one-year deal, and earlier this year signed a new free agent contract with the Patriots, filling a key gap in the team's offensive attack. The Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup marked the first time Diggs had returned to Buffalo since the 2024 trade, and he agreed with NBC Sports' Melissa Stark after the game that his performance was "100 percent" a personal statement.

“Obviously, I love those guys," Diggs added. "Still got a good relationship with those guys. Got a lot of respect for ‘em. But I love the game of football more. And every time I go out here, I’m trying to prove it. Not only to them, but to myself.”

Who has the New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs played for?

Stefon Diggs, #8, of the New England Patriots runs with the ball in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 5, 2025. Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Diggs' new deal with the Patriots marks his fourth team in eleven seasons as an NFL wide-out. After a college career in Maryland, he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played his first five seasons, including two seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. After establishing himself as a dynamic offensive force, Diggs was traded to Buffalo, where he spent four seasons and hit career highs in receptions in a season, yards in a season, and touchdowns in a season.

During his one year in Houston, Diggs turned in solid stats across eight games, only to be sidelined with an ACL tear for the rest of the season. Now in New England, he officially has a statement game under his belt, turning in his best game since 2022 against the Bills. Does that mean the Patriots offense is alive for good? We'll have to keep watching to find out.

