Peacock's 2025-2026 Big Ten College Basketball Mens, Women’s Schedule: Where to Watch
How to catch the biggest Big Ten college basketball games exclusively on Peacock.
Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com's latest news to the top of your search results.
Big Ten hoops is coming to Peacock in a major way this winter, and now college basketball fans have a full schedule to figure out which huge matchups will be streaming exclusively on the streaming service this season.
NBC Sports will broadcast more than 75 Big Ten college basketball games exclusively on Peacock this season, with select games also airing on NBC. Peacock’s Big Ten men’s schedule tips off on Friday, November 7, and Peacock’s line-up will include both regular season games and early round Big Ten Tournament games. Peacock will stream four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games from March 10-11, 2026, marking the first Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.
NBC Sports will also present three First Round 2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament games live exclusively on Peacock.
RELATED: Big East College Basketball on NBC & Peacock: Full Mens, Women's 2025-2026 Schedule
Peacock's Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off Friday, Novenber 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University (6 p.m. ET), Purdue hosts Oakland (7 p.m. ET), and Illinois hosts Florida Gulf Coast (8:30 p.m. ET). One of the biggest games of the winter will also be exclusive to Peacock, as Purdue hosts Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 20 for a game that is almost certain to be a Top 25 match-up with postseason implications.
The Big Ten is an incredibly competitive conference when it comes to college hoops, having sent eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last season. On the women’s side, the Big Ten sent a conference-record 12 schools to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season.
Check out Peacock’s full Big Ten men's college basketball schedule below
- Fri., Nov. 7 6 p.m. Boston University at Northwestern
- Fri., Nov. 7 7 p.m. Oakland at Purdue
- Fri., Nov. 7 8:30 p.m. FGCU at Illinois
- Sat., Nov. 8 Noon Alcorn State at Minnesota
- Wed., Nov. 12 9 p.m. South Dakota State at Oregon
- Fri., Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Illinois State at USC
- Fri., Nov. 14 10 p.m. Arizona at UCLA
- Sat., Nov. 15 1 p.m. LaSalle at Penn State
- Tues., Nov. 18 9:30 p.m. Southern at Washington
- Sat., Nov. 22 5:30 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota
- Tues., Nov. 25 7 p.m. Boston University at Penn State
- Sat., Nov. 29 6 p.m. Sacred Heart at Penn State
- Tues., Dec. 2 7 p.m. Iowa at Michigan State
- Sat., Dec. 6 6 p.m. Oregon at UCLA
- Tues., Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Illinois at Ohio State
- Sat., Dec. 13 2 p.m. Marquette at Purdue
- Sat., Dec. 13 4 p.m. Nebraska at Illinois
- Tues., Dec. 16 6:30 p.m. Toledo at Michigan State
- Tues., Dec. 16 8 p.m. Valparaiso at Northwestern
- Sat., Dec. 20 6:30 p.m. Auburn at Purdue
- Sun., Dec. 21 4 p.m. LaSalle at Michigan
- Sun., Dec. 21 6 p.m. Gonzaga at Oregon
- Fri., Jan. 2 7 p.m. USC at Michigan
- Fri., Jan. 2 7:30 p.m. Oregon at Maryland
- Fri., Jan. 2 8 p.m. Ohio State at Rutgers
- Fri., Jan. 2 9 p.m. Michigan State at Nebraska
- Sat., Jan. 3 6 p.m. UCLA at Iowa
- Mon., Jan. 5 7 p.m. Oregon at Rutgers
- Tues., Jan. 6 9 p.m. UCLA at Wisconsin
- Sun., Jan. 11 5 p.m. Northwestern at Rutgers
- Sun., Jan. 11 6 p.m. Ohio State at Washington
- Tues., Jan. 13 8 p.m. Indiana at Michigan State
- Sat., Jan. 17 4 p.m. Michigan at Oregon*
- Sat., Jan. 17 6 p.m. Purdue at USC
- Tues., Jan. 20 7 p.m. Indiana at Michigan
- Tues., Jan. 20 10 p.m. Purdue at UCLA
- Sun., Jan. 25 3 p.m. Oregon at Washington
- Sun., Jan. 25 4 p.m. USC at Wisconsin
- Tues., Jan. 27 7 p.m. Nebraska at Michigan
- Tues., Jan. 27 9 p.m. Purdue at Indiana
- Thurs., Jan. 29 8 p.m. Penn State at Northwestern
- Sat., Jan. 31 5 p.m. Indiana at UCLA
- Sat., Jan. 31 7 p.m. Rutgers at USC
- Sat., Jan. 31 8 p.m. Washington at Northwestern
- Sun., Feb. 1 2 p.m. Minnesota at Penn State
- Tues., Feb. 3 10 p.m. Indiana at USC
- Tues., Feb. 10 8 p.m. Wisconsin at Illinois
- Tues., Feb. 17 6:30 p.m. Michigan at Purdue
- Tues., Feb. 17 8:30 p.m. UCLA at Michigan State
- Sat., Feb. 21 3 p.m. Washington at Maryland
- Thurs., Feb. 26 8 p.m. Michigan State at Purdue
- Tues., March 3 10 p.m. Oregon at Illinois
- Wed., March 4 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Penn State
- Thurs., March 5 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa
- Tues., March 10 5 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round
- Tues., March 10 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round
- Wed., March 11 Noon Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round
- Wed., March 11 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round
Check out Peacock’s full Big Ten women's college basketball schedule below:
- Sat., Nov. 15 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Michigan*
- Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. UCLA at Penn State
- Sat., Jan. 3 8 p.m. USC at UCLA
- Sun., Jan. 11 4 p.m. Ohio State at Maryland
- Thurs., Jan. 15 7 p.m. Illinois at Michigan
- Thurs., Jan. 15 9 p.m. Maryland at USC
- Sun., Jan. 18 4 p.m. Maryland at UCLA*
- Thurs., Jan. 22 6 p.m. Iowa at Maryland
- Thurs., Jan. 22 8 p.m. Indiana at Ohio State
- Sun., Jan. 25 2 p.m. Ohio State at Iowa
- Thurs., Jan. 29 7 p.m. Michigan at Indiana
- Thurs., Jan. 29 9 p.m. Iowa at USC
- Thurs., Feb. 5 9 p.m. Ohio State at Washington
- Wed., Feb. 11 8 p.m. UCLA at Michigan State
- Thurs., Feb. 12 7 p.m. Penn State at Maryland
- Thurs., Feb. 12 9 p.m. Michigan at Northwestern
- Sun., Feb. 15 3 p.m. Indiana at UCLA
- Thurs., Feb. 19 9 p.m. Wisconsin at USC
- Sun., Feb. 22 5:30 p.m. Wisconsin at UCLA
- Wed., Feb. 25 8 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State
- Wed., March 4 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round
- Wed., March 4 6 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round
- Wed., March 4 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round
Catch 75+ exclusive Big Ten college basketball games exclusively on Peacock this season!