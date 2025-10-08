Peacock's 2025-2026 Big Ten College Basketball Mens, Women’s Schedule: Where to Watch

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Big Ten hoops is coming to Peacock in a major way this winter, and now college basketball fans have a full schedule to figure out which huge matchups will be streaming exclusively on the streaming service this season.

NBC Sports will broadcast more than 75 Big Ten college basketball games exclusively on Peacock this season, with select games also airing on NBC. Peacock’s Big Ten men’s schedule tips off on Friday, November 7, and Peacock’s line-up will include both regular season games and early round Big Ten Tournament games. Peacock will stream four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games from March 10-11, 2026, marking the first Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.

NBC Sports will also present three First Round 2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament games live exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock's Big Ten men’s basketball schedule tips off Friday, Novenber 7, as Northwestern hosts Boston University (6 p.m. ET), Purdue hosts Oakland (7 p.m. ET), and Illinois hosts Florida Gulf Coast (8:30 p.m. ET). One of the biggest games of the winter will also be exclusive to Peacock, as Purdue hosts Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 20 for a game that is almost certain to be a Top 25 match-up with postseason implications.

The Big Ten is an incredibly competitive conference when it comes to college hoops, having sent eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last season. On the women’s side, the Big Ten sent a conference-record 12 schools to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament last season.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, #4, of the Purdue Boilermakers takes a foul shot during a second round game against the McNeese State Cowboys in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 22, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Check out Peacock’s full Big Ten men's college basketball schedule below

Fri., Nov. 7 6 p.m. Boston University at Northwestern

Fri., Nov. 7 7 p.m. Oakland at Purdue

Fri., Nov. 7 8:30 p.m. FGCU at Illinois

Sat., Nov. 8 Noon Alcorn State at Minnesota

Wed., Nov. 12 9 p.m. South Dakota State at Oregon

Fri., Nov. 14 7:30 p.m. Illinois State at USC

Fri., Nov. 14 10 p.m. Arizona at UCLA

Sat., Nov. 15 1 p.m. LaSalle at Penn State

Tues., Nov. 18 9:30 p.m. Southern at Washington

Sat., Nov. 22 5:30 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota

Tues., Nov. 25 7 p.m. Boston University at Penn State

Sat., Nov. 29 6 p.m. Sacred Heart at Penn State

Tues., Dec. 2 7 p.m. Iowa at Michigan State

Sat., Dec. 6 6 p.m. Oregon at UCLA

Tues., Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Illinois at Ohio State

Sat., Dec. 13 2 p.m. Marquette at Purdue

Sat., Dec. 13 4 p.m. Nebraska at Illinois

Tues., Dec. 16 6:30 p.m. Toledo at Michigan State

Tues., Dec. 16 8 p.m. Valparaiso at Northwestern

Sat., Dec. 20 6:30 p.m. Auburn at Purdue

Sun., Dec. 21 4 p.m. LaSalle at Michigan

Sun., Dec. 21 6 p.m. Gonzaga at Oregon

Fri., Jan. 2 7 p.m. USC at Michigan

Fri., Jan. 2 7:30 p.m. Oregon at Maryland

Fri., Jan. 2 8 p.m. Ohio State at Rutgers

Fri., Jan. 2 9 p.m. Michigan State at Nebraska

Sat., Jan. 3 6 p.m. UCLA at Iowa

Mon., Jan. 5 7 p.m. Oregon at Rutgers

Tues., Jan. 6 9 p.m. UCLA at Wisconsin

Sun., Jan. 11 5 p.m. Northwestern at Rutgers

Sun., Jan. 11 6 p.m. Ohio State at Washington

Tues., Jan. 13 8 p.m. Indiana at Michigan State

Sat., Jan. 17 4 p.m. Michigan at Oregon*

Sat., Jan. 17 6 p.m. Purdue at USC

Tues., Jan. 20 7 p.m. Indiana at Michigan

Tues., Jan. 20 10 p.m. Purdue at UCLA

Sun., Jan. 25 3 p.m. Oregon at Washington

Sun., Jan. 25 4 p.m. USC at Wisconsin

Tues., Jan. 27 7 p.m. Nebraska at Michigan

Tues., Jan. 27 9 p.m. Purdue at Indiana

Thurs., Jan. 29 8 p.m. Penn State at Northwestern

Sat., Jan. 31 5 p.m. Indiana at UCLA

Sat., Jan. 31 7 p.m. Rutgers at USC

Sat., Jan. 31 8 p.m. Washington at Northwestern

Sun., Feb. 1 2 p.m. Minnesota at Penn State

Tues., Feb. 3 10 p.m. Indiana at USC

Tues., Feb. 10 8 p.m. Wisconsin at Illinois

Tues., Feb. 17 6:30 p.m. Michigan at Purdue

Tues., Feb. 17 8:30 p.m. UCLA at Michigan State

Sat., Feb. 21 3 p.m. Washington at Maryland

Thurs., Feb. 26 8 p.m. Michigan State at Purdue

Tues., March 3 10 p.m. Oregon at Illinois

Wed., March 4 7:30 p.m. Ohio State at Penn State

Thurs., March 5 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa

Tues., March 10 5 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round

Tues., March 10 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 11 Noon Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round

Wed., March 11 2:30 p.m. Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round

Check out Peacock’s full Big Ten women's college basketball schedule below:

Sat., Nov. 15 4 p.m. Notre Dame at Michigan*

Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. UCLA at Penn State

Sat., Jan. 3 8 p.m. USC at UCLA

Sun., Jan. 11 4 p.m. Ohio State at Maryland

Thurs., Jan. 15 7 p.m. Illinois at Michigan

Thurs., Jan. 15 9 p.m. Maryland at USC

Sun., Jan. 18 4 p.m. Maryland at UCLA*

Thurs., Jan. 22 6 p.m. Iowa at Maryland

Thurs., Jan. 22 8 p.m. Indiana at Ohio State

Sun., Jan. 25 2 p.m. Ohio State at Iowa

Thurs., Jan. 29 7 p.m. Michigan at Indiana

Thurs., Jan. 29 9 p.m. Iowa at USC

Thurs., Feb. 5 9 p.m. Ohio State at Washington

Wed., Feb. 11 8 p.m. UCLA at Michigan State

Thurs., Feb. 12 7 p.m. Penn State at Maryland

Thurs., Feb. 12 9 p.m. Michigan at Northwestern

Sun., Feb. 15 3 p.m. Indiana at UCLA

Thurs., Feb. 19 9 p.m. Wisconsin at USC

Sun., Feb. 22 5:30 p.m. Wisconsin at UCLA

Wed., Feb. 25 8 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State

Wed., March 4 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 4 6 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 4 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Tournament – First Round

