Lenny Kravitz Stars in NBA on NBC’s Sunday Night Basketball Show Open Anthem: Details

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Cast of One Battle After Another Talk About Landing Their Roles & Meeting for the First Time

Lenny Kravitz on Zoë Kravitz Roasting Him During His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Lenny Kravitz on Zoë Kravitz Roasting Him During His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

NBC is bringing in even more star power for the NBA’s long-awaited return, with global music superstar Lenny Kravitz starring in the Sunday Night Basketball show open.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The four-time Grammy award-winning artist will star in the weekly show open for Sunday Night Basketball, NBC’s primetime presentation of the NBA that will take over the Sunday night slot once the NFL season and Sunday Night Football wraps in early 2026. The show open will be used exclusively for NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Basketball franchise and precede game coverage each week.

RELATED: When Will NBA Games Air on NBC & Peacock This Fall? Everything to Know

The NBA is back on NBC and on Peacock with the NBA Tip-Off doubleheader on October 21 with the Houston Rockets at the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors at the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

Kravitz’s anthem will debut in full ahead of the Sunday Night Basketball doubleheader premiere on Sunday, February 1, 2026, featuring the Lakers at the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Thunder at the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET, both on NBC and Peacock.

Lenny Kravitz on being part of Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock

Lenny Kravitz performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 12, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kravitz has always been a hoops fan, and is excited to play a part in the landmark return of the NBA on NBC.

“I have been a fan of basketball and the NBA since I was a kid,” Kravitz said in a statement. “I am happy to be invited to take part with NBC Sports and the NBA, and I celebrate their support of sports, music, and culture. I am looking forward to this special moment.”

RELATED: When Will NBA Games Air on NBC & Peacock This Fall? Everything to Know

NBC Sports Creative Director Tripp Dixon noted Kravitz is a great selection to create a new moment to build hype around the NBA game of the week as Sunday Night Basketball picks up the baton from Sunday Night Football.

“A global icon with unmatched style and passion, Lenny is the perfect artist to set the tone for coverage of the biggest game of the week every Sunday night,” Dixon said. “As a fresh addition to our Sunday Night franchise, we’re excited for our Sunday Night Basketball anthem to capture the energy and spirit of the league, and with a superstar like Lenny at its foundation, we can’t wait for fans everywhere to see what we’ve cooked up.”

Lenny Kravitz performs onstage. Photo: NBC Sports

What to know about Lenny Kravitz

Rock star Lenny Kravitz is a writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has won four Grammy awards and achieved worldwide fame. Kravitz has sold 50 million copies of his 12 studio albums worldwide. Some of his biggest hits include "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over" (1991), “Always on the Run" (1991), "Are You Gonna Go My Way" (1993), "Fly Away" (1998), and "American Woman" (1999).

Throughout his career, he has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, and the “Best Rock Award” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kravitz is also a fashion icon, and had a memorable role in The Hunger Games film franchise as an actor, along with several other well-regarded acting roles.

What to know about the NBA’s return to NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports is bringing up-to 100 regular season NBA games to fans across NBC and Peacock, including All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs, with coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights.

Peacock NBA Monday is set to stream as many as three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season starting October 27. Then, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday tips off on October 28 with doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock.