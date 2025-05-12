NBA Legend Michael Jordan Joins NBA on NBC Broadcast Team (DETAILS)

Jaylen Brown Dunked Over Donovan Mitchell at the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest with No Practice

The NBA is finally coming back to NBC, and the league coverage is bringing one of the greatest to ever play the game along with them. You thought it was cool getting “Roundball Rock” back? Well how about getting MJ back for some revived NBA on NBC action?

Yes, that’s right — Chicago Bulls legend and NBA superstar Michael Jordan has signed on to join the NBA on NBC team as a special contributor on NBC and Peacock this fall, as part of NBC Sports’ coverage of the league during the 2025-2026 season.

Jordan played 15 seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls along the way. He won six NBA Finals MVP awards, five NBA regular-season MVP awards, was a 14-time NBA All-Star, had 10 NBA scoring titles, and was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team nine times. He remains the all-time NBA career points per game leader (30.1), was elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

He also became a cultural icon for the era, starring in Space Jam, inspiring an entire generation of young basketball fans.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said in a statement. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan victorious with wife Juanita and trophy after game vs Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles, CA 6/12/1991. Photo: Richard Mackson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

What is Michael Jordan’s role with NBA on NBC? Michael Jordan will be serving as a “special contributor” for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA this fall on NBC and Peacock.

The NBA returns to NBC and Peacock this fall for the 2025-2026 season, as part of a massive 11-year agreement with the NBA and WNBA. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC and Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights.

A legendary addition to our team!



Weâre thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025

Once Sunday Night Football wraps up in early 2026, broadcasts of primetime Sunday Night Basketball will take over the time slot, giving NBA fans three consecutive nights of national NBA coverage across NBCUniversal platforms.

Who is the NBA on NBC broadcast team?

Michael Jordan at the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Michael Jordan will be joining plenty of basketball and broadcast legends on the NBA on NBC team. Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will serve as game analysts, with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, along with Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci will serve as coordinating producer for NBC’s NBA coverage.

As for how fans will get primed for the NBA’s return to NBC, the network is bringing back plenty of hoops nostalgia from the golden age of the NBA on NBC. John Tesh’s iconic “Roundball Rock” theme will be back, and NBC Sports will also use an AI-generated voice of former narrator Jim Fagan for elements of its NBA coverage and promotion. Fagan, who passed away in 2017, was synonymous with NBC Sports’ critically acclaimed coverage of the NBA from 1990-2002.

The NBA returns to NBC and Peacock this fall!