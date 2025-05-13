NBA Legend Vince Carter Joins NBA on NBC Team as Studio Analyst (DETAILS)

Vince Carter is the latest basketball legend to join up with the NBA on NBC team.

With the NBA returning to NBC this fall, the network is basically assembling a legit Dream Team to go with it. First, they announced the GOAT, Michael Jordan, would be serving as a special contributor, along with first-ballot Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst.

So who’s next? How about eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, who also just signed on as a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage.

Who is Vince Carter?

Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA, with much of that time spent with the Toronto Raptors (1998-2004) and the New Jersey Nets (2004-2009). Carter was such a legend that both teams eventually retired his No. 15 jersey. Carter was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024, after a career that saw him being named an eight-time NBA All-Star and 1999's NBA Rookie of the Year.

Carter is 10th on the NBA’s all-time made three-pointers list (2,290) and top 25 on the all-time scoring list (25,728). His 22 seasons played is tied for first all-time with LeBron James, and he’s fourth all-time for career games played (1,541).

But casual fans might know Carter best for his dunking ability, which he showed off throughout his career, and by winning the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, showcasing one of the most memorable performances in the event’s history with a 360 windmill and a between-the-legs dunk.

“I could not be more excited and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the historic return of the NBA to NBC and now Peacock,” Carter said in a statement. “I am truly looking forward to joining Melo in the studio and the rest of the broadcast team overall, as we embark on bringing NBA fans best-in-class coverage of the league they love.”

Vince Carter’s role on the NBA on NBC broadcast team

Vince Carter of the Toronto Raptors goes for a slam dunk against the Houston Rockets during a 1999 NBA game at the Summit in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bill Baptist/NBAE/Getty Images

Vince Carter will join the NBC Sports team in October for tipoff of the 2025-2026 NBA season, working in the studio one or more nights per week through the playoffs, often alongside Anthony providing insight into the game these former NBA legends understand better than anyone.

Carter retired in 2020, and in the past few years has built up his sports broadcasting credentials serving as both an NBA and college basketball analyst, including a stint as an analyst for NBCUniversal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The rest of NBC’s NBA team includes Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices. Michael Jordan will serve as a special contributor, and Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock this fall

Peacock will stream exclusive NBA games on Monday nights, while NBC and Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights in primetime. Then later in the season, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 at the conclusion of Sunday Night Football and the NFL season.