When Will NBA Games Air on NBC & Peacock This Fall? Everything to Know

The schedule's locked in for the big return of the NBA to NBC this October.

Jordan. Barkley. Ewing. Malone. Shaquille, Dkembe, Hakeem, and Alonzo. All throughout the 1990s and for more than an action-packed decade, you didn’t need two names to know you were looking at superstar greatness when the NBA was in its heyday at its TV home on NBC.

From 1990 all the way through 2002, the NBA on NBC elevated basketball at its highest level not only by fielding a spectacular product on the actual court, but by tapping into the sports entertainment zeitgeist that kept millions of eyes glued to the set every year from October through April. From John Tesh’s iconic “Roundball Rock” music theme to those adrenaline-pumping intro voiceovers from the late, great Jim Fagan, it was a package — as in, the total NBA package.

Now the NBA is heading back to what feels like its rightful place on NBC beginning with the start of the 2025-2026 season, and for the first time, we’ve got specifics on what that’s going to look like as a part of the overall fall schedule (check out the full NBC fall schedule right here).

Ready to find out when to tune in from the very first tipoff? Which nights the NBA will be taking over the schedule on NBC? Keep on scrolling, because that’s exactly why we’re here!

LeBron James playing against the LA Clippers on March 2, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Luke Hales/Getty Images

What days will NBA games air on NBC this fall? Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games each week, while NBC and Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheader games on Tuesday nights. That’s only the beginning, though; starting in early 2026 as the regular season enters its home stretch, NBC Sports will also launch Sunday Night Basketball across both NBC and Peacock, neatly slotting into the same weekend window at NBC that Sunday Night Football will make available after the NFL’s regular season is done.

So, beginning in October of 2025 and running all the way into the playoffs in 2026, fans can expect exclusive access to a mind-boggling slate of live NBA games on both NBC and Peacock. It’s the opening salvo in a landmark 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across both NBCUniversal brands.

So, to recap:

Monday Nights: Exclusive Peacock NBA game.

Tuesday Nights: Exclusive NBA on NBC primetime games.

Sunday Nights (Starting in Early 2026): Exclusive Sunday Night Basketball games on NBC.

What to know about the NBA coming home to NBC

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball against Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

NBA coverage on NBC will also extend into the playoffs starting with the upcoming season, though of course we won’t know scheduling specifics until the full 2025-2026 playoff field has been set. What we do know, though, is that the return of the NBA to NBC and Peacock will hit a sweet sports spot that blends the biggest names of today’s game with a familiar blast of classic basketball nostalgia — and that NBC is bringing its deep bench of broadcasting talent into the mix.

Fresh from an NFL season of calling games on Sunday Night Football, Mike Tirico will team with Noah Eagle as the play-by-play voices for the NBA on NBC. Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller, meanwhile, will join the coverage as game analysts, while NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is set to talk shop from behind the desk as a studio analyst. And the GOAT, Michael Jordan, is even onboard as a a special contributor. Alongside the classic theme comeback of “Roundball Rock” plus an innovative, AI-generated recreation of Fagan’s timeless narrative voice (click here to see how they're bringing it to life), it all adds up to full-court coverage from some of the biggest and most distinctive voices in the game… and it’s all coming your way on NBC this fall.

Strap on your kicks and get ready to feel the action: The NBA is back on NBC (and Peacock!) in October 2025.