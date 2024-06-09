All About Gymnast Nastia Liukin's Life After the Olympics

The Texas-raised artistic gymnast who swept five Olympic medals in Beijing said she's looking forward to the 2024 Games in Paris.

Five-time Olympic medal winner Anastasia "Nastia" Liukin left her mark in sports history when leaving the 2008 Beijing Games a global star.

Now, 16 years later and just weeks away from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, spectators still can’t forget how splendidly she represented the U.S. Team in artistic gymnastics. Not only did the now-34-year-old snag medals for her “sparkling performances” on the four apparatuses of the artistic gymnastics competition, but she also won the gold medal for the individual all-around, according to the Olympics.com webpage.

Nastia Liukin competes on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics team event at the National Indoor Stadium during Day 5 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 13, 2008 in Beijing, China. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Where is Nastia Liukin from? Liukin was born in Moscow, Russia, on October 30, 1989, just two years before the dissolution of the USSR. According to her Olympics bio, she and her family moved to the United States when she was 2 and a half, and she briefly lived in New Orleans before moving to Texas. Liukin was raised in Parker, about 25 miles north of Dallas.

Her mother, Anna Kotchneva, was a 1987 world champion in rhythmic gymnastics, and her father, Valeri, was a four-time medal winner at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Upon their move to Texas, Valeri opened the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (W.O.G.A.), per Liukin's official bio.

“My parents couldn’t afford a babysitter, so they just took me to the gym,” said Liukin. “I was always running around and on the bars, so that’s kind of how I started.”

Nastia Liukin competes in the artistic gymnastics event held in National Indoor Stadium on Day 9 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 17, 2008 in Beijing, China. Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

What Olympics did Nastia Liukin compete in? At the Beijing 2008 games, 18-year-old Liukin won the gold medal for the individual all-around for her performances on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise, in that order. She won the bronze medal for her work on the mat and the silver for her routines on the uneven bars and balance beam. She won silver for the team all-around, as well.

Liukin’s victories matched the record for a five-medal sweep by a US gymnast previously set by Mary-Lou Retton at the Los Angeles Games in 1984 and matched by Shannon Miller at the Barcelona Games in 1992, according to the Olympics page. In 2008, Liukin was voted Sportswoman of the Year by the US Olympic Committee and Athlete of the Year by the International Gymnastics Federation.

How tall is Nastia Liukin? Varying reports clock Liukin at between 5’2” and 5’4”, but Liukin set the record straight in a 2008 interview with CNBC about her “growth spurt," stating she was 5'3". Sports analyst Darren Rovell questioned whether her height was “a positive” in that, since gymnasts are often smaller in stature than the rest of the general population, others could better relate.

“I think so. I definitely set myself apart from the other girls,” Liukin answered. “I am the tallest on our team, you know, just at 5-foot-3, but I think my long lines also make me look taller than I am. Especially on TV, so I’ve heard.”

Andrew East, Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin, and Ben Weyand at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Nastia Liukin dating? Liukin has been in a relationship with boyfriend, Ben Weyand, making it Instagram official in April 2022, according to People. He works for Trive Capital as the operations V.P., having earned a degree in finance from the University of Oklahoma and his Master’s in corporate finance from Southern Methodist University (which Liukin briefly attended following her Olympics victory before studying sports management at NYU).

Liukin gushed about her guy in August 2023 when she published a series of photos to commemorate Weyand’s birthday.

“You have taken the phrase ‘To know you is to love you’ to a level I’ve never full[y] experienced,” she wrote, in part. “And I am very lucky to get to love you and all of your incredible qualities that make you YOU — every single day.”

Liukin called him “THE hardest and most determined worker,” adding he was almost as committed to themed parties as her, which was “pretty damn hard to match.”

“Your genuine enthusiasm for life and the people in your life is truly remarkable,” Liukin continued. “Thank you for showing and reminding me that every single day.”

Nastia Liukin attends the 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Where is Nastia Liukin now? Liukin retired at 23, but that doesn’t mean she’s resting on her laurels. Since her Olympic medal haul, the former Olympian has appeared in several television programs, including Dancing with the Stars and NBC’s American Warrior Ninja. She is active on social media as an influencer, posting a wide variety of pictures related to life after the Olympics. Liukin also has a website where she blogs about fashion, beauty, health and wellness, and travel. In it, she cites her “unique American dream story.” “Whether she’s mentoring aspiring gymnasts, sharing her edgy personal style, adventuring to gorgeous destinations, or revamping her workout routine, she uses her story to encourage young women to turn their own dreams into reality and hopes to inspire others to find their passions,” the website states.

In a March 2024 interview with E! Online, Liukin advised Olympic hopefuls to “try to be present and be in the moment,” something she wished she’d done more of at the height of her career.

On Instagram, she took a little walk down memory lane and told her one million followers, “Can’t wait to see you in Paris!”

