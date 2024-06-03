Simone Biles' Precious Baby Niece Cuddles a Blanket While Watching Her Make History

Biles took a gigantic step toward Paris during the 2024 U.S. Championships, and her family was there to cheer her on!

After the events of this past weekend, Simone Biles is one step closer to punching her ticket to Paris — and her family will be cheering her on every step of the way!

The 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships are in the books, and Biles cruised to a record-setting ninth all-around title after a dominating performance in Fort Worth, Texas. She is the only gymnast in history to win that many championships.

But what has captured the hearts of fans worldwide isn't another classic Biles routine: It's how adorably calm her 1-year-old niece was watching her auntie do what she does best!

NBC cameras caught Biles' niece, and the rest of her supportive family, cheering her on during Sunday's broadcast, and it's just too cute. Years from now, we can't wait for the little one to realize she was part of history as her famous aunt checked off yet another milestone en route to competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Simone Biles' family is rooting for as she works toward competing in Paris

The Biles family came out in full force during the U.S. Championships. In the below video, we spot her sister, Adria, her NFL star husband Jonathan Owens, her sister-in-law Sammi (holding her adorable niece, of course), her brother, Ron, and her mom, Nellie. Eagle-eyed fans even spotted Owens nervously holding his breath during the more difficult moments of her routine.

No one loved Simone Biles' floor exercise more than her family. â¤ï¸ #XfinityChamps pic.twitter.com/Cc3FHmBhCD — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 3, 2024

That's not a bad cheering section if you ask us! However, the baby rightfully stole the show, cuddling her blanket. When you've been through as many ups and downs throughout your career as Biles has, it's so important for your family to be with you when you need them the most — and they showed up in a big way in Fort Worth.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships is a harbinger of things to come

First place winner Simone Biles waves from the podium for the vault routine during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 02, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Although winning her ninth U.S. championship is an awe-inspiring accomplishment, Biles' performance in Fort Worth doesn't automatically grant her a spot on Team USA — yet. Thanks to her success over the weekend, Biles has qualified for the most important event of the season.

Up next for the 27-year-old is the U.S. Olympic trials in Minneapolis, currently slated to kick off on June 29. A strong showing in Minneapolis will guarantee Biles a spot on Team USA, finally bringing her career full circle and setting her up for arguably the biggest competition of her life.

Biles has come a long way from infamously suffering from a significant mental hurdle in the Tokyo Olympics where she dealt with "the twisties" that caused her to be thrown severely off her game. During a post-event press conference in Fort Worth, however, she revealed that she finally has regained the trust in herself while competing.

"It took a lot mentally and physically to just trust my gymnastics again and most importantly trust myself," she confessed. "I think that was the hardest part after Tokyo is I didn't trust myself to do gymnastics."

Thankfully, it sure looks like to us and her niece that Biles is back in top form and ready to dominate international competition once again!