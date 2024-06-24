Sha’Carri Richardson's Reaction To Meeting Snoop Dogg Is So Relatable (VIDEO)

The 24-year-old sprinter had a skip to her step after setting her eyes on the legendary rapper and Olympics correspondent.

The fastest woman in the world was all smiles ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, and not just because she’s she'll be vying for Olympic gold for the first time.

Team USA sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson became “starstruck” when meeting iconic rapper and Olympic special correspondent Snoop Dogg at the 2024 Track & Field Trials, as captured by NBC Sports in a 10-second video clip published to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Snoop Dogg and Sha’Carri Richardson meet for the first time

Snoop met Richardson on the track and the sprinter had an obvious bounce in her step after setting eyes upon the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer. The gold medal hopeful giggled, wearing high-waisted leggings, a long-sleeved fitted top, and a neon pink headband, saying “hello” in sing-song fashion when both national treasures hugged each another.

Even Sha'Carri Richardson was starstruck meeting Snoop Dogg. ð¤©#TrackFieldTrials24 pic.twitter.com/Mgb0Wp1PFM — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 23, 2024

“Oh, my gosh, it’s just – I know I’m in the zone right now, but it’s an honor to meet you,” Richardson beamed.

RELATED: Who Is the Fastest Runner in the World? All About Usain Bolt's Records and More

The video clip ended before viewers could glimpse Snoop's reaction, but he'll have ample opportunity to share his thoughts on Richardson and a host of other Olympic stars in his role as special correspondent for NBC's Olympics coverage this summer in Paris.

Of course, it’s not the first time the Dallas-born athlete crossed paths with a legendary rapper. In May, Richardson and Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B. had a “deep, real conversation” about all things Olympics while sitting for jewel-encrusted manicures sure to draw anyone’s attention, as featured in a promotional video by NBC Sports.

Sha’Carri Richardson is on her way to the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 24-year-old racer from Dallas, Texas, dominated at the 2023 World Championships, beating Jamaica’s two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100-meter with a 10.65-second win. The victory earned Richardson the title of the world’s fastest female runner.

RELATED: See Team USA's Medal-Worthy Olympic Uniforms and Gear Ahead of the Summer Games

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, she secured her ticket to the Paris Games during the Eugene, Oregon-based Olympic Trials, where she ran the 100m in 10.71 seconds, NBC News reported. Melissa Jefferson, with a 10.80-second time, and Twanisha Terry, with a 10.89 time, also secured their places on Team USA.

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the women's 100 meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“It definitely confirmed the year that we’ve been training for, preparing for,” Richardson said. “I’m super excited ... to go forward with my girls.”

It was a triumphant win, especially since Richardson was disqualified from the Tokyo Games 2020 after testing positive for marijuana. At the time, Richardson owned up to the mistake and took accountability, telling NBC’s “TODAY,” “This will be the last time the Olympics don’t see Sha’Carri Richardson, and this will be the last time the U.S. doesn’t come home with a gold medal in the 100.”

The Olympic Track & Field trials will continue through Sunday, June 30, and you can watch the action live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.