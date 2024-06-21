To "earn their tickets to Paris," Olympic hopefuls will compete in trials in Eugene, Oregon. NBC has it all covered.

How to Watch All the Olympic Track & Field Trials on NBC, Peacock and USA Network

The need for speed is now to be part of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team Trials take place June 21-30 in Eugene, Oregon.

Elite athletes Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Ryan Crouser, and Sha’Carri Richardson headline NBC Olympics’ coverage launching Friday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

“I’m beyond excited to watch the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials and see Team USA competitors earn their tickets to Paris,” said NBC Sports’ Analyst and two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, who’s part of the squad covering and calling the trials.

Where are the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team Trials being held? During eight thrill-filled days, more than 80 hours of competition including qualifying heats and finals will air from the famed Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Established in 1919, Hayward Field at the University of Oregon is one of the oldest and most iconic track & field venues in the United States.

Hayward Field has hosted the U.S. Olympic Trials for track & field multiple times. Count on NBC’s coverage there to capture nail-biting races in these trials.

The Team USA Olympic track & field roster is among the hardest to qualify for, with the U.S. leading the medal count at eight consecutive Olympics.

The top three athletes in each event qualify for the Paris Olympics, provided they also hit the Olympic standard qualifying time/mark.

Noah Lyles of USA after the Men's 4 x 400m relay final during the third day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena, on March 03, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Where can I watch U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team Trials? Track & field fans can bank on nail-biting races and events from Eugene, Oregon and, better yet, can watch U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team Trials without breaking a sweat themselves. During eight nights of competition, over 14 hours will be presented on NBC live in primetime. NBC will stream individual feeds for field events and multi-events via Peacock and NBCSports.com.

Broadcast Schedule

(all times eastern)

Friday, June 21 — Finals — Peacock or USA Network from 6:30 - 9 p.m.

Friday, June 21 — Finals — NBC or Peacock from 9 - 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 — Finals — NBC, Peacock from 9 - 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 — Finals NBC, Peacock from 8:30-11 p.m.

Monday, June 24 — Finals — NBC, Peacock from 8-11 p.m.

Thursday, June 27 — Finals — NBC, Peacock from 8-11 p.m.

Thursday, June 27 — Heats — Peacock — from 11-11:45 p.m.

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 100m final during the Diamond League athletics meeting at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on August 31, 2023. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Who is competing in U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team Trials? Team USA on the men’s side is highlighted by Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze medalist and six-time world champion Noah Lyles. He arrives at the trials following an historic 2023 season in which he became the fastest man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at a single World Championships. The men’s 100m is expected to feature Lyles, Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley, and 2019 world champion Christian Coleman. The 200m is expected to see Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone headlines on the women’s side of the team. The reigning Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder looks to qualify for her third Olympics. She is anticipated to compete in her signature event, the 400m hurdles. Reigning 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson seeks to make Team USA and compete in her first Olympics after previously being banned from competition in 2021. Some athletes vying for a spot on the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Team have competed before at the Olympics. Others are vying for their first Olympic squad. Among the competitors are Ryan Crouser, Gabby Thomas, Athing Mu, Rai Benjamin, Anna Hall, Katie Moon, Valarie Allman, Keni Harrison, Elle St. Pierre, Yared Nuguse, Grant Fisher, Cole Hocker,Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer, Matthew Centrowitz, Hobbs Kessler, and Parker Valby.

“There are so many incredible athlete storylines that fans are going to see themselves in,” said Goucher.

Don't Miss

Watch live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC and Peacock beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.