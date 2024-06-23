What’s the Difference Between Rhythmic and Artistic Gymnastics? Everything to Know

What events are in Rhythmic and Artistic Gymnastics?

Artistic gymnastics — which has attracted top U.S. competitors like Simone Biles, Shannon Miller and Paul Hamm — requires a gymnast to perform a series of acrobatic skills using various equipment and has been a fixture of the games since 1896, according to Olympics.com.

It’s open to both men and women and participants can compete in a team competition and individual all-around.

Women’s artistic gymnastics is made up of four events, including the beam, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise. It often involves the athlete performing challenging flips, twists or spins mid-air as they spring off from or land on the various equipment used in each event. For more on the scores and difficulty, check out our guide here.

In men’s artistic gymnastics there are six events. These include the rings, vault, pommel horse, horizontal bar, parallel bars and floor exercise.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

On the other hand, in rhythmic gymnastics, gymnasts perform a choreographed floor routine using one of four types of apparatus or prop: ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon. They must keep the prop they choose moving at all times during the routine. Together, with their selected apparatus, the gymnast creates a flowing routine that incorporates elements of dance to the backdrop of music and often shows off their agility, strength, and endurance level.

While they incorporate some gymnastic skills as well like walkovers or cartwheels, they do not perform flips or complex aerial moves like the floor exercise in artistic gymnastics, according to Mental Floss.

“Rhythmic gymnastics is much more acrobatic dance or ballet than artistic gymnastics—and their training is heavily into ballet,” former gymnast and coach Valorie Kondos Field told the outlet.

At this time, rhythmic gymnastics — which has been a part of the games since 1984 — is a female-only event, according to Olympics.com. It also consists of just two events, the individual competition and team event.

During the team event, five gymnasts work together in two separate performances, each coordinated to music. For the first routine, all five members must use the same prop, but in the second routine they can mix up their prop use to add in more variety.