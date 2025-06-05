The Biggest Changes to American Ninja Warrior for Season 17

American Ninja Warrior Season 17 is underway, and if the show feels a little different this year, that's because there are some exciting changes happening in the competition. Below, read a little more about how Ninja will function slightly different—but still as action-packed as ever—this summer.

The biggest changes coming to American Ninja Warrior Season 17

Sandy Zimmerman on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How to Watch Watch American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The location: For the first time, every round of the competition—including Qualifiers, Semifinals, and National Finals—happens in Las Vegas. “It heightened the competition, because everyone is on top of each other, and they’re not spread out from city to city to city,” ANW co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila told Neon. “They’re sharing notes. They’re all getting ready.”

RELATED: American Ninja Warrior Star Daniel Gil Just Hit His 30th Buzzer: "So Satisfying"

The bracket: The ANW National Finals will include side-by-side and head-to-head races. A new bracket-style tournament will determine the next American Ninja Warrior Champion—and who gets the $250,000 grand prize.

All these thrilling new changes to the National Finals mean Mt. Midoriyama is sitting out this season. But don't worry, in its place will be all-out, side-by-side racing action. You won't want to miss the Ninjas going head-to-head to in pursuit of the ultimate title.

Who's coming back?: ANW Season 17 is both looking toward the future and celebrating the past. To do this, we're welcoming back trailblazers, record-setters, and fan-favorite competitors from the last 16 seasons—as well as iconic obstacles that have defined the game. Of course, we're also meeting a new generation of Ninjas this season, including some as young as 15. And they're all ready to battle it out it in Vegas.

RELATED: American Ninja Warrior Season 17 Qualifiers: Who Is Advancing from Week 1?

As we look back on seasons past, we'll be highlighting some of the all-time best wipeouts, wildest costumes, unforgettable falls, and wackiest moments from the show's history. And we’ll also show some of the greatest moments between our hosts, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman.

These classic American Ninja Warrior obstacles are returning in Season 17

Daniel Gil in American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Quad Steps: A true OG obstacle, diehard fans will remember a version of this all the way from Season 1.

Log Grip: Don't underestimate this one. It wiped out 20 competitors the last time it appeared on the show.

Spin Cycle: A Ninja gym staple, the Spin Cycle is back after nine years.

Battering Ram: Looking for an obstacle with one of the highest knockout rates in ANW history? Here you go!

Fly Wheels: We first saw this grip obstacle in Season 8, when it notoriously eliminated 25 competitors in its first appearance.

Lunatic Ledges: Remember this from Season 11?

Warped Wall: A staple in the competition.