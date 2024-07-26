Lady Gaga performed a spirited rendition of a French pop song on the bank of the Seine!

What Song Did Lady Gaga Perform at the Opening Ceremony?

The 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Paris kicked off with the traditional parade of athletes, with delegations from every competing country making their way down the River Seine by boat. But things were just as exciting on land, with none other than Lady Gaga performing -- in French! -- as part of the opening celebration.

Photo: Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Gaga sang "Mon Truc et Plumes" at the opening ceremonies

Surrounded by can-can dancers holding black and pink feathers, Gaga danced on golden steps and sang "Mon Truc et Plumes" by Zizi Jeanmaire. Her performance was reminiscent of the way Jeanmarie presented the song, as you can see in this clip from The Ed Sullivan Show.

"Mon truc et plumes" translates to "my thing with feathers," and the song is a cheeky homage to dancing with feathers.

It was a fun, high-energy performance, with a dozen dancers in all-black outfits and a full jazz band backing Gaga's live performance. She even wore a bird-like headdress and black opera gloves.

Is Lady Gaga French?

Lady Gaga, international pop star, is a citizen of the world and the planet Chromatica! Stefani Germanotta, however, is firmly Italian-American.

Gaga has sung in French plenty of times, with French lyrics in her hit song "Bad Romance" and dressed as French icon Edith Piaf while performing "Le Vie en Rose" in a scene from A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga performs during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics on July 26, 2024. Photo: Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Lady Gaga had the time of her life at the Olympics

On Instagram, the singer-songwriter and Oscar winner expressed how excited she was about joining the opening ceremonies.

"I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre," she wrote.

"Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris," the star added.