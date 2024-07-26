The TODAY co-anchor is officially in Paris for the 2024 Olympic games.

The Clever Way Hoda Kotb is Staying Connected with Her Daughters at the Olympics

Where in the world is Hoda Kotb these days?

The answer is simple. The longtime TODAY co-anchor is living it up in Paris as she covers the 2024 Summer Olympics! But still, so many questions remain: What is she up to? How is she staying connected to her family back home in the states? How many French pastries is she eating each morning?

It's time to get to the bottom of it all.

As TODAY viewers already know, Kotb is all about putting family first, and while her two daughters didn’t make the trip over the Atlantic, mom has an ingenious way of staying connected to her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

It’s the little things that matter most in life, and this photo, shared by Hotb on Instagram on July 25, says it all:

“Clocks for my kids ❤️🇺🇸🇫🇷,” she captioned.

Oh come on. That is too cute and too clever at the same time! The two clocks represent USA time and Paris time — and the six-hour difference most likely means one-half of every phone call will sound pretty tired. But we love how much thought Kotb put into such a simple idea.

Kotb also went above and beyond with a made-for-kids NBC Olympic coverage schedule. It looks like little Haley and Hope will be tuned in to lots of swimming, gymnastics, and track and field before mommy comes home on August 7 — just in time for Kotb’s upcoming birthday on August 9!

(Of course, everything culminates with Hoda’s 60th Birthday Bash, set for the August 12 episode of TODAY. Let’s hope Kotb isn’t suffering too much from jet lag to enjoy her televised birthday party!)

Hoda Kotb has a whirlwind schedule in Paris for the Olympics

Hoda during the Today Show on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Many other TODAY stars and NBC correspondents are in Paris for the Olympics, and Kotb is wasting no time socializing and taking in the best the city has to offer. Check out Mike Tirico giving Kotb a behind-the-scenes look at one of NBC’s sets.

“I’m enjoying the Olympics through the eyes of Hoda,” commented one fan (who is speaking for all of us right now).

The six-hour time difference is (hopefully) not putting too much of a strain on Kotb. As revealed in a separate Instagram post, she went into makeup at 4:15 a.m. Eastern Time in preparation for her live TODAY coverage.

In the end, Kotb is living her best life over in Paris. And although we unfortunately do not know the amount of pastries she’s been enjoying, she and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie look ecstatic to broadcast TODAY with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Sometimes, that’s all that matters.