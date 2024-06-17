Hoda Kotb Shares New Sweet Photo of Ex-Fiancé, Joel Schiffman, with Their 2 Daughters

Over the weekend, millions of families celebrated Father's Day — and Hoda Kotb's two daughters didn't pass up an opportunity for an adorable photo op with their dad!

Although Kotb and Joel Schiffman aren't together anymore (the pair got engaged in 2019 but called it off in early 2022) they still co-parent the two adorable girls they adopted. The sweet Father's Day photo of Scihffman, Haley, and Hope that TODAY's Kotb posted to Instagram on June 16 says it all.

"Happy father's day to the best dad!" Kotb captioned.

Judging from the photo — check out that gorgeous lake in the background — it looks like the family had a successful holiday! Co-parenting after splitting up can be challenging, but the longtime TODAY co-anchor and her ex-fiancé have clearly committed to being there for their beautiful kids, and fans couldn't be happier.

We love seeing the support and love Kotb sends her former partner's way. Haley and Hope are two lucky girls!

Hoda Kotb and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman have been separated since 2022

It's been more than two years since Kotb announced on TODAY that she and Schiffman were ending their relationship.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," Kotb explained during the January 31, 2022, episode of TODAY. "So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."

Fast-forward many months later, and we'd say the two have achieved their goals. They are everything little Haley and Hope could want in their parents! The couple adopted Haley in 2017, Hope in 2019, and Kotb frequently gushes over the kids whenever she can, in adorable mom fashion.

Hoda Kotb attends Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on March 08, 2024 in New York City; Joel Schiffman attends the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Even after announcing the breakup, Kotb never disparaged her former beau. It was clear that she thought very highly of him as a person and parent. Despite their separation, she fondly remembered their eight years together.

"He's a great guy, and he's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him," Kotb revealed. "We are both good, and we are both going on our way and our path, and we'll be good parents to those two lovely kids."

The stars of TODAY are making the most out of Father's Day 2024 and we're here for it!