These are the friendly faces greeting you every morning.

The Complete Cast Of The TODAY Show: Every Host and Anchor

Over the years, the friendly faces greeting NBC viewers every morning on the TODAY Show have rotated and changed, and the modern iteration is as beloved as ever.

The gang has camaraderie and banter, tempered with some of the most admired journalistic credentials in the industry. Here are the correspondents and anchors currently hosting the long-running program:

The TODAY Show Cast: Currents anchors and hosts

Savannah Guthrie

A former attorney who earned her JD at Georgetown, Guthrie is NBC News' chief legal correspondent and co-anchor of TODAY. Guthrie moderated the Democratic presidential debate in 2019 and a live Trump town hall in 2020, and during her long broadcast career has been honored with multiple Emmys and the Edward R. Murrow award.

Savannah Guthrie, Co-Anchor on "TODAY" and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

She is the author of two books for children and one faith-based memoir, Mostly What God Does. She has been married to former Democratic political advisor Mike Feldman for 10 years, and the pair share two children: Vale, 9, and Charley, 7.

Hoda Kotb

Kotb began her career as a broadcast journalist in New Orleans and Florida before joining the NBC team, where she co-anchors TODAY's 3-hour block alongside Guthrie, as well as the fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. Kotb — who was born in Oklahoma and his Egyptian-American — is a breast cancer survivor and often uses her work and her platform to raise awareness about the disease.

Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Thursday, February 29, 2024. -- (Photo by: Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

She has won multiple Emmys, a Gracie and the Edward R. Murrow award for her work and is currently raising two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Al Roker

Al Roker appears on NBC's Today Show on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

One of the most recognizable faces on TODAY, Roker has been on the program since 1996, and at NBC even longer. Though he began his career as a weatherman, Roker has since branched out into all types of segments, from celebrity interviews to parenting advice, and currently co-hosts TODAY's third hour.

Roker performed the role of Old Joe in Broadway's musical Waitress and and made a one-night cameo in the Broadway musical Back To The Future. He has three adult children and is married to ABC News' Deborah Roberts.

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

The daughter of former president George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, and granddaughter of former president George H. W. Bush, Hager co-hosts the fourth hour of TODAY, known as Hoda & Jenna, alongside Hoda Kotb. Previously, she was a reading teacher at a public school in Baltimore. For five years, Hager has promoted her favorite reads through her book club Read With Jenna.

She and her husband Henry Chase Hager have three children — Mila, 10, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4 — and two cats, who were recently married.

Craig Melvin

Melvin covers the news for NBC viewers in the morning and at night, first as a News Anchor on TODAY and co-host of the third hour, and later on Dateline and as an anchor for MSNBC.

Craig Melvin, news anchor on NBC News’ “TODAY,” a co-host of the “3rd Hour of TODAY” and a host of “Dateline NBC”. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

With his wife, sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, Melvin is raising two children: Delano, 9, and Sybil, 7.

Carson Daly

Carson Daly rose to fame as the producer and host of Total Request Live (TRL), and has since hosted programs including NBC's The Voice and NBC's New Year's Eve specials. He's a feature anchor on TODAY and co-stars with The Voice's Blake Shelton on their game show Barmageddon. Daly has four children with his wife, Siri

Carson Daly on The Voice Season 25 Episode 2, "The Blind Auditions, Part 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sheinelle Jones

Jones earned a degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and co-hosts the third hour of TODAY. She also hosts the "Wild Child" segments in NBC's The More You Know programs, about baby animals across the globe.

Jones has three sons and executive produced Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret, a documentary that highlights infertility among Black women.

Sheinelle Jones, Co-Host of "3rd Hour of TODAY". Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Dylan Dreyer

Dreyer co-hosts the third hour of TODAY and is the show's weekday weather correspondent. She's also the meteorologist for NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt. You can find her hosting the "Earth Odyssey" segments in NBC's The More You Know programs.

Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera have three young sons.

Dylan Dreyer, co-host of the 3rd Hour of TODAY and serves as a weekday weather correspondent and regular co-host for TODAY and Nightly News with Lester Holt. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Willie Geist

Geist leads in-depth celebrity interviews and news pieces each week during Sunday TODAY. He can also be seen co-hosting NBC's Morning Joe and stepping in at Meet The Press, Nightly News with Lester Holt and TODAY throughout the week. He's been with his wife Christina since they were teenagers, and the pair are now raising teens of their own.

Willie Geist attends the "Mostly What God Does" book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Laura Jarrett

A Harvard Law graduate, Jarrett is NBC News' senior legal correspondent, and reports on judicial news across NBC's news programs. Before joining NBC in 2022, Jarrett was a correspondent at CNN. Her mother, Valerie Jarrett, is a businesswoman and served as a senior advisor to President Obama. Laura co-anchors Saturday TODAY, and is raising two children with her husband, Tony Balkissoon.

Laura Jarrett on TODAY, Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Peter Alexander

Alexander has co-anchored Saturday TODAY since 2018, and is also the chief White House correspondent for NBC News. He regularly uses his platform to report on Usher Syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his sister, Rebecca. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and a recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award.

Peter Alexander, Co-Anchor for "Weekend Today" and NBC NEWS White House Correspondent. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Alexander is married to WJLA-TV anchor Alison Starling, with whom he shares two daughters.

