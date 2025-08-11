Blake Shelton Gave Carson Daly's Daughter a Truly Unique Gift That "Scares" Everybody

The TODAY co-anchor revealed the country star's gift is "still in our house today."

You can always count on Blake Shelton for a good laugh, even if he's just trying to be kind and generous to Carson Daly's kids. Once upon a time, The Voice Coach alum and country music star had a stuffed raccoon that sat inside his Oklahoma ranch until the TODAY co-anchor's daughter quickly became very attached to it.

Now, Daly, who shares four children with his wife Siri, is the proud owner of Shelton's taxidermied raccoon that "scares the crap out of everybody."

Carson Daly's daughter London "fell in love" with Blake Shelton's stuffed raccoon

Back in November 2023, Shelton revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he gifted Daly's daughter a stuffed raccoon because she "fell in love" with it while Daly and his family came to visit his ranch.

"Carson was at the house and London, his middle daughter, just fell in love with this thing. It's like, what is wrong with your kid?" Shelton joked, adding that London was "holding" and "petting" the stuffed raccoon. "It was like a week they came and stayed with us. By the time they were gonna leave, I was like, 'She's gotta take this thing. Like, it's gonna break her heart.' They [were] dressing it, putting clothes on it."

Ever the jokester with his friends on The Voice, Shelton took a hilarious jab at his longtime pal. "He's been able to get away with never having to buy his kids a pet. He's like, 'Oh my God, man, they're like so into this taxidermied raccoon,'" Shelton quipped, adding that it was actually his cousin who "taxidermied that raccoon over 30 years or something."

Daly later confirmed on TODAY that Shelton's stuffed raccoon now lives at their home. "His name is Raccoony," Daly told his TODAY co-anchors in November 2023. "It's in our house now, scares the crap out of everybody."

Daly also reminded viewers that Shelton had a pet raccoon named Seagram when he was a kid in Ada, Oklahoma, which, of course, led others to wonder about Raccoony's origin.

"So Blake's dead raccoon gets stuffed, London falls in love with it, and Blake gives it to you?" Craig Melvin asked Daly.

"It wasn't actually his pet raccoon, I guess," Daly confirmed. "But nonetheless, Blake gave us a stuffed raccoon that's still in our house today."

As for why London has such a soft spot for raccoons? "She's scared of dogs," Daly explained. "So she gravitates towards raccoons."

Carson Daly and Blake Shelton have been friends for years

Daly and Shelton's friendship goes back way back. Not only did they work on The Voice together for years, Daly officiated Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 2021 wedding. Shelton has dressed up as the Easter Bunny for Daly's kids, and the buddies also went on to host their own show, Barmageddon, and have continued to poke fun at each other whenever they can. Like when Daly surprised Shelton with calamari at 8 a.m. on TODAY because the country star "cannot do anything without" it. Or when Shelton joked that Daly is "a grumpy old man."

Daly admitted he was "bummed" when Shelton left The Voice after Season 23, but their friendship has remained strong as ever. So much so that Shelton couldn't resist trashing Daly's TODAY dressing room with solo cups during a May 2025 visit. Never change, you two, never change.