What Jenna Bush Hager's New Hour of TODAY Will Look Like Without Hoda Kotb

You can't have Hoda & Jenna without Hoda.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have co-hosted the fourth hour of TODAY for years, but now that Kotb has announced her upcoming departure from the program, Hager will be going solo. Read on to find out her future at NBC.

Is Jenna Bush Hager leaving the TODAY show?

Not any time soon! Starting on January 13, 2025, Hager will anchor TODAY With Jenna & Friends, featuring a rotating cast of co-anchors until a permanent replacement is named. This is similar to how Hager got her spot next to Kotb years ago.

"You believed in me first," Hager said through tears after Kotb announced her decision to leave. "This lady, on October 28, 2013, said...'Hey, wanna come sit next to me?'"

In other areas of the program, Kotb will be replaced by journalist Craig Melvin.

Hager will be "dating" new co-hosts

"I haven’t dated in twenty years. I met Hoda, I fell so madly in love with you so quickly. And we’ve had this years together which have been some of the best of my entire life," Hager said on TODAY. "But here’s the thing: it’s time for me to get out there, guys. Y’all know the new trend, roster dating? That’s what I’m gonna be doing."

Describing herself as a "serial monogamist," the Jenna's Book Club founder promised "amazing guests and friends and family that are part of this DNA of this show. And they are gonna be coming along for the ride."

Of course, Kotb couldn't help but praise her friend's ability to make friends. "Whoever gets the privilege of sitting here over the course of however long this phase goes on will be very privileged to sit next to you," she said, adding, "The circle of friends around you is a testament to you. You have a way of attracting people into your world."

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, Monday, March 11, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Because of Hager's natural charm, Kotb warned, "People are gonna be going crazy because [the guest co-hosts] are all gonna seem like they fit, because of you."

Hager called their partnership a “Magical” and “beautiful ride,” joking that "I can’t fall right in love again," but that when it comes to dating, "I’ll be doing that on the show and you’ll be doing that in real life." She even offered to have the men Kotb sees on the show!